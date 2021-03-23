VRTC Performs Eugene O'Neill's ANNE CHRISTIE

VRTC's inaugural season continues March 27-28 with a Zoom theatre interpretation of Anna Christie by Eugene O'Neill.

After the production of Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet brought the classic to Zoom in a new and fresh way, VRTC is doing it again with Eugene O'Neill's Anna Christie. This production will have live virtual performances on March 27 till March 28. Interested parties can learn more about the show and book or purchase tickets by visiting https://www.eventbrite.com/e/anna-christie-performed-by-the-virtual-repertory-theatre-collective-tickets-144727551001 .

Anna Christie tells the story of a young woman discovering family, home and love that she had never thought possible. It won the 1922 Pulitzer Prize for Drama. The 1993 revival won numerous awards, including a Tony Award for Best Revival and featured a cast including Natasha Richardson, Liam Neeson, Rip Torn and Anne Meara.

The VRTC production of Anna Christie has been uniquely staged for virtual performances. Creating a world that reflects Eugene O'Neill's realism style to life over Zoom has been an exciting challenge and our blend of choreography, music and backgrounds yields an experience that both honors the classic American drama approach and revels in the virtual world that we've created.

"One of the most wonderful things about working on this show are some of the unique dialects. Mastering a Minnesota dialect tinged with Swedish is a very interesting process. It was a challenge in the beginning but I found a review from when Natasha Richardson played Anna and something about seeing the way she pronounced the word sailor made it click in my mind and mouth." - Artistic Director Kari Kitts Rothstein on creating the title role of Anna Christie.

The cast of Anna Christie features VRTC company members Kari Kitts Rothstein, Mitchell Macdonald, Jason Dollar, Fred Cremer and Yasmin Marcelo. Lindsay Pearson, and Mike Kroboth round out the cast. It is directed by Kari Kitts Rothstein and Mitchell McDonald.

Anna Christie will run two hours including a ten minute intermission.

Ticket sales will end a half hour before each performance. Ticket purchasers will receive a link to the Zoom for the show on the day of the performance. Tickets cost $5 and are available on Eventbrite: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/anna-christie-performed-by-the-virtual-repertory-theatre-collective-tickets-144727551001