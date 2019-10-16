VIDEO: Watch a Clip From Arena Stage's RIGHT TO BE FORGOTTEN

Arena Stage at the Mead Center for American Theater presents Sharyn Rothstein's timely tale about one man's fierce battle to reclaim his right to privacy.

Filled with secrets, lies and political backstabbing, Right to be Forgotten centers around a young man's mistake that haunts him online a decade later. Desperate for a normal life, he goes to extraordinary lengths to cut himself off from his past. In a time when everyone has their own version of the truth and their own way of spreading it, who decides which truths get buried and which live forever online? Directed by Deputy Artistic Director Seema Sueko, Right to be Forgotten runs October 11 - November 10, 2019 in the Arlene and Robert Kogod Cradle.

Check out a clip below!

Making their return to Arena Stage, John Austin (Arena's Kleptocracy) portrays Derril Lark, a young man fighting to erase his past from the Internet, and Guadalupe Campos (Arena's Native Gardens) plays Eve Selinsky.

Making their Arena Stage debuts are Melody Butiu (Broadway's Doctor Zhivago) as Marta Lee, Rachel Felstein (Taffety Punk's Antigonick) as Annie Zahirovic, Shubhangi Kuchibhotla (Constellation Theatre's White Snake) as Sarita Imari and Edward O'Blenis (Red Bull Theater's The White Devil) as Alvaro Santos.





Related Articles Shows View More Washington, DC Stories

More Hot Stories For You