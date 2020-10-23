VIDEO: See Natascia Diaz, Kathleen Marshall, Tracy Lynn Olivera and More in THE SIGNATURE SHOW Episode 7

All episodes can be found on Signature Theatre’s YouTube Channel @sigtheatre.

Signature Theatre has released the seventh episode of The Signature Show, a free biweekly half-hour digital experience featuring performances by acclaimed artists, interviews, celebration of new musical voices and memories of Signature's past and a glimpse into its future. This episode features an interview with choreographer James Alsop, a conversation on collaboration with Tony Award winners Kathleen Marshall and Derek McLane, a performance from Jesus Christ Superstar's Natascia Diaz and Vincent Kempski, the entire cast of the postponed production of Hair singing "The Flesh Failures (Let the Sunshine In)" and concludes with a Halloween performance from Tracy Lynn Olivera. All episodes can be found on Signature Theatre's YouTube Channel @sigtheatre (YouTube.com/sigtheatre).

The sixth episode, directed and produced by Associate Artistic Director Matthew Gardiner (Signature's A Chorus Line, Billy Elliot), features choreographer James Alsop (The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, upcoming The Devil Wears Prada the Musical), Ben Cherington (Pittsburgh CLO's A Musical Christmas Carol), Natascia Diaz (Signature's Passion, West Side Story), Hailey Rebecca Ibberson (Round House Theatre's Spring Awakening, Olney Theatre's Cabaret), Vincent Kempski (Signature's Assassins, A Chorus Line), Michael J. Mainwaring (Signature Theatre's Jesus Christ Superstar, Round House Theatre's Spring Awakening), director and choreographer Kathleen Marshall (Signature's Diner, Broadway's The Pajama Game), scenic designer Derek McLane (Signature's Diner, Broadway's The Pajama Game), Katie Mariko Murray (Signature's Passion, ArsNova's KPOP: The Musical), Inès Nassara (Signature's Spunk, Ford Theatre's The Wiz), Tracy Lynn Olivera (Signature's Assassins, A Little Night Music), Nora Palka (Signature's Gypsy, Studio Theatre's Rocky Horror Show), Solomon Parker III (Signature's Ain't Misbehavin', Monumental Theatre's Pippin), Nia Savoy (Constellation Theatre's Aida, Theater Alliance's Day of Absence), David Schlumpf (Chicago Shakespeare Theater's Sense & Sensibility, Goodman Theater's Dartmoor Prison), Greg Watkins (Constellation Theatre's Aida, ArtsCentric Sister Act), Sean Watkinson (Signature's Billy Elliot, Round House Theatre's Spring Awakening), Chani Wereley (Round House Theatre's Spring Awakening, Folger Theatre's Love's Labour's Lost), and Kanysha Williams (Signature's Gun & Powder, ArtsCentric's Aida).

