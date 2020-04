Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

In the 5th episode of Signature Strong Live!, Artistic Director Eric Schaeffer will discuss what it takes to write a new musical.

Stars in this episode include Robbie Schaefer (Light Years) and Angelica Chéri (Gun & Powder). Also included in the episode is a special appearance from Frank Wildhorn (Camille Claudel).







