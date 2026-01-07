Keegan Theatre Unveils Cast And Creative Team Of JOHN DOE

🎭 NEW! Washington, DC Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Washington, DC & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Keegan Theatre has announced the cast and creative team for JOHN DOE by Angelle Whavers, the first of two world premieres to appear on the company’s mainstage in early 2026. The production was commissioned and developed through Keegan’s Boiler Room Series (BRS), the company’s initiative dedicated to shepherding new plays from early development to full production.

Directed by Josh Sticklin, who also serves as BRS Artistic Director, JOHN DOE explores connection, grief, and unresolved love through an unconventional pairing. The play centers on Zia, who lives with anthropophobia, and Doe, who happens to be dead—and visible only to her. Together, they attempt to piece together Doe’s forgotten life while Zia confronts the social world she has spent years avoiding.

The cast includes Ariana Caldwell as Zia, Mitchell Alexander as Doe, Alicia Grace as Talisha, Bianca Lipford as Nadia, and Patricia Williams Dugueye in the roles of Mom, Oscar, and Jenny.

The creative team features Josh Sticklin (Director, Scenic Designer, and Technical Director), Niya John (Lighting Designer), Luke Hartwood (Properties Designer), Brandon Cook (Sound Designer), Jeremy Bennett (Projections Designer), Anya Peregrino (Costume, Hair, Wig, and Makeup Designer), Mikayla Talbert (Stage Manager), Jared H. Graham (Production Manager), Dan Martin (Lead Electrics Technician), and Isabella Tapia (Revolve Programmer).

JOHN DOE runs January 31 through February 22, 2026, with performances Thursday through Saturday at 7:30 p.m., Sundays at 3:00 p.m., and select Mondays and Wednesdays at 7:30 p.m.

Several special events are scheduled during the run, including on-site childcare during the February 8 matinee, post-show “Meet the Artists” and “Meet the Playwright” talkbacks on February 8 and February 15 respectively, a Student Night on February 18, and a Young Professionals Happy Hour on February 20.

Tickets and additional information are available through The Keegan Theatre’s box office.