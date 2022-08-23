Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: First Look at Signature Theatre's THE COLOR PURPLE Starring Nova Y. Payton & More

The cast also includes the cast for The Color Purple includes Danielle J. Summons, Frenchie Davis and more.

Aug. 23, 2022  

Signature Theatre is presenting The Color Purple by Marsha Norman (book), Brenda Russell, Allee Willis, and Stephen Bray (music & lyrics) through October 9, 2022 in Signature's MAX Theatre. The Color Purple is directed by Timothy Douglas (Signature's Spunk, Portland Center Stage's The Color Purple), with Nova Y. Payton (Signature's After Midnight, Dreamgirls) starring as Celie.

Get a first look below!

In The Color Purple, a teenage Celie is torn from her beloved sister and forced into an abusive marriage. Over the next forty years, while Celie encounters repression, despair and heartbreak, she also discovers hope in a group of friends who inspire her to find her voice, discover her beauty and change her life. Dane Figueroa Edidi (Signature's Spunk, Portland Center Stage's The Color Purple) is the choreographer, and Mark G. Meadows (Signature's RENT, After Midnight) is the Music Director.

In addition to Nova Y. Payton, the cast for The Color Purple includes Danielle J. Summons (Off-Broadway's Baby, National Tour of Les Misérables) as Shug Avery, Frenchie Davis (Broadway's RENT, The Voice) as Sofia, Kaiyla Gross (Signature's RENT, Olney Theatre Center's Miss You Like Hell) as Nettie, Stephawn P. Stephens (Signature's Billy Elliot, Dreamgirls) as Ol' Mister/Preacher, Solomon Parker III (Signature's RENT, Ford's Theatre's The Wiz) as Harpo, Tẹmídayọ Amay (Round House Theatre's Schools Girls; Or, The African Mean Girls Play, The Kennedy Center's She A Gem) as Squeak, and Torrey Linder (National Tour of Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, Playhouse on Park's The Scottsboro Boys) as Mister. The ensemble is rounded out by Ian Anthony Coleman (Signature's Grand Hotel), Jalisa Williams (ArtsCentric's Chicago), Keenan McCarter (Southern Illinois Summer Music Festival's Roméo et Juliette), Nia Savoy-Dock (Constellation Theatre Company's Aida), Raquel Jennings (Ford's Theatre's Grace), Sean-Maurice Lynch (Signature's Dreamgirls), Tobias A. Young (Ford's Theatre's Ragtime), and Yewande Odetoyinbo (Studio Theatre's Torch Song Trilogy). Catrina Brenae, Gabrielle Rice and Jay Frisby are swings.

The creative team for The Color Purple includes Scenic Design by Tony Cisek (New York Theatre Workshop's columbinus, Arena Stage's Disgraced), Costume Design by Kara Harmon (The Public Theater's Cullud Wattah, Ford's Theatre's The Wiz), Lighting Design by Peter Maradudin (Broadway's Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, The Kentucky Cycle), Sound Design by Ryan Hickey (Signature's She Loves Me, RENT), and Hair, Wig & Make-up Design by J. Jared Janas (Signature's After Midnight, Broadway's How I Learned to Drive). Chelsea Pace and Greg Geffrard are Co-Intimacy Choreographers. Fight Choreography is by Casey Kaleba. New York Casting is by JZ Casting. Signature Casting is by Kelly Crandall D'Amboise and Jorge Acevedo. Kerry Epstein is the Production Stage Manager, Taryn Friend is the Assistant Stage Manager, Kelsey Jenkins is the Production Assistant, Ezinne Elele is the Assistant Director, Angie Benson is the Associate Music Director, Channing Tucker is the Assistant Costume Designer, Tony Lauro is the Associate Hair, Wig & Make-up Designer, and Alexander Greenberg is the Keyboard Programmer.





