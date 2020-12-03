Theater Alliance's PROTEST IN EIGHT Highlights Requsts Of Black Lives Matter Movement

In a dynamic debut of online content, Theater Alliance kicks off the theater season with Strategize, Organize, Mobilize: A Protest in Eight. This evening of eight short plays, newly commissioned from emerging playwrights, explores the requests of the Black Lives Matter movement - from banning stop and frisk to considering reparations, and more.

"We knew, when racial injustice was getting a long-overdue spotlight in national news this year, that we needed to further this conversation in a way that provides nuance, artistry, action, and space for dialogue," said Theater Alliance Producing Artistic Director Raymond O. Caldwell, who directed the piece. "What you'll see in the Protest in Eight series is indeed a rallying cry - to defund the police, to decriminalize sex work, to reduce prison populations, to end cash bail, to make reparations, to ban stop and frisk, to drop charges against protesters, and to dismantle school-to-prison pipelines."

These compelling, imaginative, and timely plays come from the minds of playwrights Savina Barini, Alric Davis, Roney Jones, Emmanuel Key, Tehya Merritt, Kayla Parker, Naima Randolph, and Carmin Wong. Each playwright worked in tandem with a nonprofit organization whose mission has direct action on the issue explored in their play throughout the development of each script.

The short plays, which each premiered individually in the lead-up to Election Day, have been compiled into one two-hour streamed event, available beginning Friday, Dec. 4, 2020. The show will stream at 8pm on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays until December 19.

Under the guidance and expertise of digital producer Kelly Colburn and technical director/film editor Jonathan Dahm Robertson, Theater Alliance was able to recreate the intimate theatrical nature of its work for the camera. The streamed event has been pre-recorded, utilizing stringent safety precautions, and will be followed each night by live conversations via Zoom, mirroring Theater Alliance's regular post-show dialogue.

All performances are pre-recorded and will be streamed online at 8pm on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays, Dec. 4 to Dec. 19. Learn more at www.theateralliance.com

DEFUNDING POLICE:

ABOUT THE PLAYS



The Obedient Mirage by Roney Jones

As tensions with protestors rise outside of the Vaughn home over the murder of Dashawn Bashaam, a Black police officer and his family navigate emotional conversations around implicit bias, police accountability, and individual responsibility.

REPARATIONS:

Reap the Reparations by Alric Davis

It's your favorite game show "The Blackest of the Day!" Tune in to this game show spoof to see who our good friend Uncle Sam chooses to dole out reparations to. But be careful, one wrong answer will get your Black card revoked!

REDUCING PRISON POPULATIONS:

What Happens There by Savina Barini

Maria is running for District Attorney as a prison abolitionist even in spite of her traumatic past with Albert. As the two grapple with their shared history, they unlock compelling notions about prison reform.

DECRIMINALIZING SEX WORK:

Tiffany's by Emmanuel Key

Another late night at Tiffany's, a magical diner for the underbelly of American society. Looking to hide, Neith stumbles into the diner and finds herself on a journey of self-discovery and transformation.

ENDING CASH BAIL:



Either You Got It or You Don't by Kayla Parker

It's 4th of July weekend, and five different folx from five different walks of life are each trying to make bail. Each gets a phone call. Each has a story. Each has a choice. Or do they?

BANNING STOP AND FRISK:

It's a New Age, Mammy! by Tehya Merritt

Every afternoon Mammy loves to tune in to her favorite show, but today something is different. The characters aren't "shucking and jiving" like they normally do! A gripping satire, this short play examines the policy of stop and frisk.

DROPPING CHARGES AGAINST PROTESTERS:

The Death of the Wonderkid by Naima Randolph

Wonderkid, a child superhero, has grown up in the public eye. He's super-fast and a shining example for his community. Now as a grown up, has the world changed? Is there space for a Black superhero in a world that views protestors as villains?

ADDRESSING SCHOOL TO PRISON PIPELINES:

Criminalize Me by Carmin Wong

How do young people navigate a system that doesn't validate their humanity? Wisdom has a secret she's been keeping from her best friend Rah. That secret could rock the foundation of their friendship, school, and community. Who can she tell?

