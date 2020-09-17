Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Shutdown Streaming
Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

The Studio Theatre Presents Psalm's Salons

Article Pixel

Salons are hosted by director, educator, theatre-maker Psalmayene 24 with original music from DJ Nick tha 1da.

Sep. 17, 2020  
The Studio Theatre Presents Psalm's Salons

Psalm's Salons are an online gathering space to highlight the work of creatives, signal-boost local and Black-owned businesses, kick back to live music, and promote a sense of community. Salons are hosted by director, educator, theatre-maker Psalmayene 24 with original music from DJ Nick tha 1da.

Events are free and streamed live on Studio Theatre's Facebook and YouTube pages.

Upcoming

Psalmayene 24 moderates a discussion with Natalie Graves Tucker, Dane Figueroa Edidi, and Farah Lawal Harris on August 20 at 5 p.m. The first all-female or femme Psalm's Salons panel, guests will discuss forging a career in theatre as a woman of color, support systems for women of color in the DC-area arts sector, and opportunities for trans and nonbinary people in theatre, among other topics.


Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You

  • Exclusive: Jeremy Jordan Sings 'Grow For Me'; Re-Airs Today at 3pm & On Demand!
  • Watch Jeremy Jordan & Seth Rudetsky In Concert LIVE Tonight!
  • An Intimate Evening with the Righteous Brothers and Guests John Stamos and Paul Shaffer - Airing Tonight!
  • Arts Republic Presents Storytelling Performance: Stories of Courage