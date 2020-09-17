The Studio Theatre Presents Psalm's Salons

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Psalm's Salons are an online gathering space to highlight the work of creatives, signal-boost local and Black-owned businesses, kick back to live music, and promote a sense of community. Salons are hosted by director, educator, theatre-maker Psalmayene 24 with original music from DJ Nick tha 1da.

Events are free and streamed live on Studio Theatre's Facebook and YouTube pages.

Psalmayene 24 moderates a discussion with Natalie Graves Tucker, Dane Figueroa Edidi, and Farah Lawal Harris on August 20 at 5 p.m. The first all-female or femme Psalm's Salons panel, guests will discuss forging a career in theatre as a woman of color, support systems for women of color in the DC-area arts sector, and opportunities for trans and nonbinary people in theatre, among other topics.

