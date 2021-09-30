The Soul Rebels To Perform In DC At Women's March Rally For Abortion

THE SOUL REBELS have announced their upcoming performance at the Women's March's Rally For Abortion Justice on Saturday, October 2nd at 11:00AM ET in Washington, DC.

Women's March protesters will gather in support of reproductive rights at more than 500 marches in all 50 states with the flagship march in Washington, DC with The Soul Rebels opening the march with a special performance.

"Our band, The Soul Rebels, stands up for women's rights, civil rights and all human rights and freedoms. We are honored to be invited to support and perform at the Women's March rally, and unite with this extraordinarily important and crucial advocacy", states trumpeter Julian Gosin.

The Soul Rebels will also present an intimate pop up show the night prior at a limited capacity of 200, at Washington DC's famed venue Songbyrd Music House at 10:30PM ET.

The announcement comes on the heels of Part 1 of The Soul Rebels' EPIC VIBES TOUR launch, spanning Fall 2021 through Winter 2022. Touring will include concerts in the Midwest, Northeast, The South, West Coast and a robust schedule of performances in New Orleans. The Soul Rebels are excited to release new music this Fall in support of the tour, and Spring 2022 Part 2 of the tour to be announced.

The Soul Rebels are riding high from their performance on G-Eazy featuring Lil Wayne's "When You're Gone" new song released this week by RCA.

The brass ensemble celebrates their current collaboration and partnership with Sony 360 Reality Audio. The partnership showcases The Soul Rebels' latest album Poetry In Motion in the 360 format, providing listeners an entirely new and immersive way to experience the album. The 360 Reality Audio version of the album is available to stream on Amazon Music HD, Tidal HiFi, and Deezer HiFi, and The Soul Rebels can be viewed in Sony produced and released advertisements and digital commercials.