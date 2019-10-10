The REACH Holds a Free Halloween Party

The Kennedy Center brings the fun outdoors this Halloween with Hall-O-Screen Party: A Nightmare Before Christmas, a free night filled with tricks and treats for the D.C. community. Patrons are welcome to come in costume to celebrate the haunted holiday at the REACH.

Beginning at 6:00 p.m. on October 31, join Becky Ferrell (Executive Director of Dance Metro DC) as she leads the crowd in a participatory dance class. Dancers will learn the moves to ghoulish tunes such as "Thriller," "Monster Mash," The Rocky Horror Picture Show's "Time Warp," and more. Following the dance party, The Nightmare Before Christmas will be screened on the REACH Video Wall.

Patrons can enjoy savory and sweet items from participating food trucks as well as drink specials. Patrons must show valid identification to consume alcoholic beverages. Additionally, guests can stop by the MyTix table in the Welcome Pavilion for a special Halloween surprise. The first 100 MyTixers to visit will receive candy and swag. MyTix is the Kennedy Center's discount program for elementary through undergraduate students, patrons between the ages of 18 and 30, and active duty members of the military.

Schedule of Events

The REACH Plaza

6:00 p.m.- 7:00 p.m.

Halloween dance lessons

The REACH Video Wall

7:30 p.m.

FREE film screening of The Nightmare Before Christmas

Hall-O-Screen Party: A Nightmare Before Christmas is FREE and open to the public. No tickets required.

A rain date is set for Friday, November 1, and will follow the same schedule as described above. Please check www.kennedy-center.org for the most up-to-date information.

Guests may bring a cooler (up to 16 quarts), but no glass or outside alcohol is permitted. Patrons are welcome to sit in the grass on the Upper Lawn, but guests with lawn chairs will be restricted to the REACH Plaza. Personal chairs must be limited to 36" high or smaller.





Related Articles Shows View More Washington, DC Stories

More Hot Stories For You