The Kennedy Center to Present New York City Ballet in Two Programs of Repertory

New York City Ballet (NYCB) returns to the Kennedy Center for its annual engagement with two stellar repertory programs, March 31-April 5, in the Opera House. Along with classic works by George Balanchine and Jerome Robbins, the engagement includes a recent work from Resident Choreographer and Artistic Advisor Justin Peck, as well as George Balanchine and Jerome Robbins's masterpiece Firebird.

Classic NYCB (March 31 and April 1 & 5):

The company's opening night program includes two works by George Balanchine: Haieff Divertimento and Stravinsky Violin Concerto, along with Christopher Wheeldon's Liturgy and Edwaard Liang's new Lineage. Composed in five sections, Haieff Divertimento is choreographed for a leading couple and four supporting couples dressed in simple costumes. It features a blues pas de deux and combines popular American dance idioms and modern concert dance with classic ballet. Stravinsky Violin Concerto features two of Balanchine's most ingenious and unique pas de deux. Christopher Wheeldon's Liturgy is set to music by Arvo Pärt, with two dancers who separate and return to one another with ever-increasing intensity. The company also brings Edwaard Liang's newest work, Lineage, a ballet for 16 dancers set to music by English composer Oliver Davis. The work, Liang's first for NYCB, features fashion designer Anna Sui's vibrant costumes, inspired by Georgian folk dance.

Firebird along with Cunningham and Peck (April 2-4):

The second program includes George Balanchine and Jerome Robbins's Firebird; NYCB Resident Choreographer and Artistic Advisor Justin Peck's Principia; and Merce Cunningham's Summerspace. Principia, which is set to an NYCB-commissioned score for full orchestra, is Peck's fourth collaboration with Oscar®-nominated composer Sufjan Stevens for NYCB. For 24 dancers, the work draws its title from Isaac Newton's revolutionary Philosophiæ Naturalis Principia Mathematica, which documents the Laws of Motion. In celebration of the centennial of modern dance icon Merce Cunningham, the company brings Summerspace, a piece that reflects Cunningham's unique collaborative method, in which Morton Feldman composed the score, Robert Rauschenberg designed the décor, and Cunningham choreographed independently from each other. Dressed in painted leotards, the dancers move about the stage in sudden bursts of speed and suspensions. Balanchine and Robbins's Firebird, with Marc Chagall's exquisite sets and costumes, illustrates the enchanting Russian fairytale accompanied by Igor Stravinsky's iconic score. Firebird tells the story of Prince Ivan battling the monsters of the evil magician Kastchei with the help of the caring Firebird, rescuing the princesses-including his one true love-held captive by the dark forces in the forest.

TICKET AND INFORMATION

Tickets start at $29 and information is available at the Kennedy Center Box Office, online at www.kennedy-center.org, or by calling (202) 467-4600. For all other ticket-related customer service inquires, call the Advance Sales Box Office at (202) 416-8540.

PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE

New York City Ballet

With the Kennedy Center Opera House Orchestra

CLASSIC NYCB

Haieff Divertimento (Haieff/Balanchine)

Liturgy (Pärt /Wheeldon)

Lineage (Davis/Liang)

Stravinsky Violin Concerto (Stravinsky/Balanchine)

Tuesday, March 31 at 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, April 1 at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, April 5 at 1:30 p.m.

FIREBIRD, CUNNINGHAM, AND PECK

Principia (Stevens/Peck)

Summerspace (Feldman/Cunningham)

Firebird (Stravinsky/Balanchine and Robbins)

Thursday, April 2 at 7:30 p.m.

Friday, April 3 at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 4 at 1:30 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.

For more information about the Kennedy Center, visit www.kennedy-center.org.

Photo Credit: Erin Baiano





