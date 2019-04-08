The Kennedy Center Presents LUCKY PLUSH

Making its Kennedy Center debut, Chicago-based Lucky Plush Productions brings its unique hybrid of high-level dance and theater to the Terrace Theater stage with its newest work, Rooming House, May 2-4. Led by founder and Artistic Director Julia Rhoads, Lucky Plush Productions is recognized for its layered choreography, liveliness, and socially relevant storytelling.

Co-created by Rhoads and collaborating director Leslie Buxbaum Danzig, Rooming House fuses contemporary dance and theater to create a dynamic blueprint for exploring the question: what makes a person do something that could have life-changing consequences? Featuring original music by Michael Caskey, the work begins with an intimate conversation among friends, slipping easily between Spanish and English, as the ensemble recalls stories of people who have taken actions with potentially devastating repercussions. When the myth of Orpheus and Eurydice is mentioned, varied interpretations and contemporary associations propel the group into a physically and psychologically complex game of "whodunit." The tragedy of Orpheus and Eurydice tells of Orpheus's beloved wife, Eurydice, who dies of a snake bite, and his attempt to retrieve her from the underworld. The game thus leads them down a rabbit hole into the lives of everyday people who do extraordinary things-from life-endangering rescues, to defecting from Cuba, to letting go of someone you love.

Over the brisk and playful 75 minutes, combining dance, theater, and spoken word, the work becomes, in part, about how we use stories to make cases for what we believe in and how we draw each other into our perceptions of what is real.

Lucky Plush Productions (luckyplush.com) is a Chicago-based dance theater company led by founder and Artistic Director Julia Rhoads. The company creates original work recognized for its signature blend of technical choreography, casual dialogue, surprising humor, and socially relevant storytelling, and for provoking and supporting a palpable liveness shared by performers in real-time with audiences. Since 2000, Lucky Plush has created 30+ original dance-theater works. The company has presented work in 55+ U.S. cities from states such as Maine to Hawaii, and its international partners span from New Zealand to Cuba. Among its numerous awards, Lucky Plush is the first and only dance-based company to receive the prestigious MacArthur Award for Creative and Effective Institutions, a recognition of the company's exceptional creativity and impact.

