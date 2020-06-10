The Hylton Performing Arts Center Announces Decision to Suspend Fall 2020 Performances Inside Venues

The Hylton Performing Arts Center announced today the decision to suspend the presentation of traditional, live, professional public performances or events inside its Manassas venues through fall of 2020. This includes its annual Hylton Presents, Hylton Family Series, Hylton Center EXTRA!, Matinee Idylls, and American Roots performances. The Hylton Center is currently exploring alternatives with its network of community-based arts organizations and other rental partners for their fall programming.



As part of Mason's College of Visual and Performing Arts, and situated on Mason's Science and Technology campus, the Hylton Center along with all Mason performing arts spaces has been dark since March 13, 2020 in an effort to decrease the risk of exposure to and spread of COVID-19.





In a recent message Rick Davis, Dean of Mason's College of Visual and Performing Arts, shared, "Armed with as much information as we could gather on the science, public health, and risk mitigation aspects of the virus required to be in place when attending or participating in a performance, we concluded that there is no good way to provide a safe, comfortable, and artistically satisfying environment inside our spaces as long as the current social distancing guidelines are in effect.



"We like to say that the arts create community, and in moments like we're going through right now as a country, that has never been truer, more vital, or more challenging. But these moments also have a way of inspiring creativity, and we are working hard to find meaningful ways to connect with you, our community, until it's safe and comfortable to return to our venues."



Although the Hylton Center's 10th Anniversary season may not begin as originally planned, it is pursuing creative opportunities for digital programming, and exploring and safe and artistically satisfying options for in-person programming for the remainder of 2020.



Davis will be joined by Adrienne Bryant Godwin, the Center's Director of Programming for Moving Forward: A Conversation with the Hylton Center on June 24 at 7 p.m., in an effort to share more about the decision and provide an opportunity for questions from patrons. For details:



For a collection of Frequently Asked Questions from the Hylton Center, visit:



Launched on April 2, 2020,



Current ticketholders for events scheduled in fall 2020 will be contacted with ticket options as soon as information is available regarding either postponements or cancellations. A number of performances at the Hylton Center are offered by independent organizations. Ticket exchanges and refunds are at the discretion of those organizations.



The Hylton Center will continue to monitor public health conditions in coordination with guidance from George Mason University, the Virginia Department of Health, and the CDC. George Mason University is providing updates, information and resources at



