The Domingo-Cafritz Young Artist Program Presents A Concert Of Comic Masterpieces

Washington Nation Opera closes out the 2018-2019 season with a sampling of famous works from three of opera's most iconic comedies. The rising stars of Washington National Opera's training program, the Domingo-Cafritz Young Artists, command the stage in a program entirely their own. Comedy and chaos ensue as the Young Artists perform a program of beloved comic scenes from three classic operas: Rossini's La Cenerentola, Strauss's Die Fledermaus, and Verdi's Falstaff. Falstaff, Verdi's final opera, is one of three operas he based on Shakespeare's work, the other two being Macbeth and Otello. WNO performs Otello this fall to open the 2019-2020 season. Joseph Colaneri conducts the WNO Orchestra for this program and David Paul directs.

The concert is a celebration of the impressive 2018-2019 season the Young Artists have had, from an exciting performance of La traviata on the Opera House stage in October to opening for the National Symphony Orchestra's concert at The Anthem last month. Each member of the Domingo-Cafritz Young Artists sings on the program; full repertoire details are listed below.

The highly versatile Joseph Colaneri is comfortable on the podium leading operatic, oratorio, and symphonic repertoire; he has built a name for himself internationally due to his musical depth and knowledge. With an affinity for inspiring young musicians, Colaneri helped to revive the West Australia Opera's Young Artists Program-it's fitting he should lead the Domingo-Cafritz Young Artists in their season-ending celebration. Colaneri has served as the music director of The Glimmerglass Festival since 2013.

Award-winning director David Paul-an alumnus of the Domingo-Cafritz Young Artists Program-has received praise from the Washington Post and the New York Times for the energy, humor, and depth he brings to productions. Recently he has directed productions at LA Opera, the Metropolitan Opera, and Wolf Trap Opera. Paul served as assistant director for the Broadway production of Terrence McNally's Master Class. Much like Colaneri, Paul is committed to the training and education of the next generation of musicians, having a hand in various young artists programs across the country, such as the Houston Grand Opera's Young Artists Program and the Juilliard School.

Tickets are $15-$35 and are available online, in person at the Kennedy Center Box Office, and by calling (202) 467-4600 or (800) 444-1324. Groups of 10 or more may contact the Kennedy Center Group Sales office at (202) 416-8400. For all other ticket-related customer service inquiries, call the Advance Sales Box Office at (202) 416-8540.





Related Articles Shows View More Washington, DC Stories

More Hot Stories For You