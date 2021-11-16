The Club At Studio K to Return to the Kennedy Center

The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts announced the relaunch of the Club at Studio K, a cabaret-style lounge concept offering world-class arts and culture in an up-close-and-personal setting. Located in the REACH, the Club will offer performances Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays from February through March 2022.

"The Club at Studio K extends the mission of the REACH, offering the kinds of intimate and informal experiences that 21st-century audiences seek out," said Simone Eccleston, Director of Hip Hop and Contemporary Music. "With the successful launch of our inaugural season, prior to the pandemic, the Club at Studio K has proven itself as a creative 'hang space,' and a dynamic cultural incubator where artists and audiences can connect with each other, collectively generating their experience."

The Club at Studio K, which initially launched in January 2020, is set to safely reopen with a unique and laid-back atmosphere, featuring more than 20 events including local and hometown performances, such as Washington Improv Theater, Story District, and Sounds of the DMV. Other featured performances this season include the Mortified Podcast, Time Machine Roast, the return of Artistic Advisor for Jazz Jason Moran's Fats Waller Dance Party, saxophonist and bandleader Immanuel Wilkins; and vocalist Georgia Anne Muldrow brings her multi-genre blend of jazz, R&B, hip-hop, electronica, rock and funk.

In March, the Club at Studio K will celebrate Women's History Month with RIOT!, a three-night comedy event featuring Cristela Alonzo, Natasha Leggero, Megan Stalter, Ali Kolbert, Sydnee Washington, Liza Tregyer, Britney Carney, Denise Taylor, and Jenny Questell. Performances highlighting women will continue with Georgia Anne Muldrow and Story District's Funnier Than Fiction: Real Hot Girl Sh*t.

This season's shows span the worlds of jazz, hip hop, and comedy, packed with fun and entertaining performances for everyone. A complete calendar is below and online. Additional performances will be announced at a later date.

SCHEDULE OF CLUB AT STUDIO K PERFORMANCES

Performance Dates Show Series

February 10, 2022

7:30PM & 9:30PM

Jason Moran's

Fats Waller Dance Party

Jazz February 11, 2022

7:30PM & 9:30PM

Sounds of the DMV Hip Hop February 17, 2022

7:30PM

Mortified Podcast Comedy February 18, 2022

7:30PM

Laurin Talese Jazz February 19, 2022

7:30PM

Washington Improv Theater's iMusical Comedy February 24, 2022

7:30PM & 9:30PM

Time Machine Roast Comedy February 25, 2022

7:30PM

Mark Turner Jazz February 26, 2022

7:30PM & 9:30PM

Immanuel Wilkins Jazz March 3, 2022

7:30PM & 9:30PM

RIOT!

Cristela Alonzo, Sydnee Washington, Jenny Questell Comedy March 4, 2022

7:30PM & 9:30PM

RIOT!

Natasha Leggero, Liza Tregyer, Britney Carney Comedy March 5, 2022

7:30PM & 9:30PM

RIOT!

Megan Stalter, Ali Kolbert, Denise Taylor Comedy March 17, 2022

7:30PM & 9:30PM

Georgia Anne Muldrow Jazz March 18, 2022

7:30PM & 9:30PM

Story District: Funnier Than Fiction: Real Hot Girl Sh*t Comedy

Additional programs may be announced at a later date. Artists and performances are subject to change.



For a full schedule of events, please visit kennedy-center.org

Ticket Information

Previously announced events are on sale to the public now. Newly added events are available to Kennedy Center members beginning November 17, 2022 and to the public on November 23, 2022. Tickets may be purchased online at kennedy-center.org, in-person at the Kennedy Center Box Office, or by calling (202) 467-4600.