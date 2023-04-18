THE ROAD TO THE END Comes to George Mason University

Local Playwright and Northern Virginia native Bella Panciocco is having her world premiere of the new play, The Road to the End, at George Mason University's TheaterSpace on Fairfax Campus. The production is set to run April 20-23, 2023.

The Road to the End is a story about an adventurous father, Steve, and his conversely risk-averse son, Henry, embarking upon a road trip to visit the Grand Canyon. Along the way, they pick up a witty hitchhiker, Dabria, who encourages them to rediscover their childlike spirits. Set against the scene of lonely highways and vast landscapes, their journey is muddled with trials and tribulations. The found family shoulders the burden of grief together through humor and heart; even in the face of adversity, their momentum and persistence are unstoppable.

Bella Panciocco is an emerging playwright, actress, and theater artist based in the DMV area. She is a graduating senior at George Mason University, working to obtain her B.F.A. in Theatre Performance. Her love of writing started when she was a young child, but her love of playwriting emerged four years ago in her first year of college. Panciocco's plays Tomorrow Is My Day and The Moon Is Changing and So Are We were featured in George Mason University's ten-minute play festival, The Mason Players Originals, and 1,001 Plays international play exchange. Panciocco's My Angel was also featured in 4615 Theatre Company's Q-Fest.

Being a college student through the COVID-19 pandemic, Panciocco reflects on her real-life experiences while writing this play and analyzing its future. "The Road to the End talks about childhood spirit and change, which is recognizable to many students, especially on this production team. Seeing how many young designers, actors, directors, composers, and playwrights exist in the DC theater community and how their voices can travel far to share their special stories is inspiring. This play has a big story to tell that the vision of young student artists fuels the next generation of storytellers. Seeing new work and producing new works is an experience essential to the development of the next workforce of creatives. I'm exuberant that George Mason University can produce my story, the love letter for my family that has supported me through my discovery of theater, and what the art form means to me. I hope all young artists and community members looking to celebrate innovation can see the world premiere of The Road to the End." Panciocco writes an emotionally immersive 120-minute story that showcases toxic masculinity, grief, and the familial connection of memories.

The Road to the End's inaugural actors and production team stars Mason School of Theater students, including Aadith Iyer (Henry), Sage Munson (Steve), and newcomer Jessica Nguyen (Dabria). They are joined by castmates Keaton Lazar (Young Henry), Sanjay Nagar (Young Steve), Kendall Huheey (Young Diana/Fight Captain), Michael Jarvis (Banks/Dabria's Stepdad), and Bertem Demirtas (Tow Truck Driver/Nurse).

Megan Gray Lederman directs this production and features work by Darren Badley (Assistant Director), Jess Singley (Dramaturg), Brett Womack (Original Compositions), Stefan Sittig (Combat Consultant), Caleb McMurty (Student Technical Director), Luke Rahman (Scenic Charge), Merin Lemoine (Lighting Designer), Elisabeth Dupuy (Sound Designer), Anna Jungkeit (Props Coordinator), and Hannah Griffith (Costume Coordinator).

Jay Dews stage manages this production and features Meg Ayers and Jeremy Pritchard (Assistant Stage Managers).

For tickets and information, visit https://cfa.calendar.gmu.edu/the-road-to-the-end. Follow The Road to the End on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/roadtotheendplay/.