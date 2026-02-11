THE HAUNTED BOY PROJECT Album Release Show to Take Place at Joe’s Movement Emporium

🎭 NEW! Washington, DC Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Washington, DC & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Haunted Boy Project rock opera, inspired by a real 1940s demonic possession case, will release its full album on streaming platforms.

In the late 1940s, in a quiet Maryland town, people became convinced that a 14-year-old boy had been taken over by a demon. The kid was acting out, and his family was so desperate they consulted with everyone they could - doctors, priests, even so-called "parapsychologists" - in search of an explanation. The family's plight made news: A 1949 Washington Post article ran under the headline "Priest Frees Mt. Rainier Boy Reported Held in Devil's Grip."

If this sounds familiar, it's because it eventually served as the basis for William Peter Blatty's novel, "The Exorcist," which was later adapted as the canonical horror film of the same name.

The Haunted Boy Project reimagines this story yet again, using that old, unnerving tale as a jumping-off point for a new fictionalized version - this time told through original songs by local songwriters.

What started in 2022 as a songwriting workshop by a group of DC-area musicians, evolved into a fully fledged rock opera in two acts that thrilled audiences at sold out shows After 3 years, the group is finally ready to release the full album of "The Haunted Boy." The full 23 song rock opera will be available on all streaming platforms Friday, February 27th.

The album release shows will be at Joe's Movement Emporium. The performance will feature selections from the show and there will be an after party with the cast and audience members. The performances will take place on Friday, March 6 and Saturday March 7.