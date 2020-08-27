Studio Theatre Commissions Black Artists to Respond to Experiences at Friday's March

Artists participating in the project include Jelani Alladin, Ro Boddie, Jason Bowen, Jonathan Burke, Sean Carvajal, Biko Eisen-Martin, and Michael Rishawn.

Studio Theatre has commissioned seven Black artists to create artistic pieces in response to the 57th anniversary March taking place on Friday, August 28, DC Metro reports.

The artists are invited to respond to their experiences and share their work via video format. This broad prompt could be documentary-style footage, music, poetry, spoken word, monologue, and more. Responses will be about 3 minutes long and left unedited.

Studio Theatre has also announced that it will open its lobby to protesters and marchers on Friday, August 28, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. with water and snacks, restrooms, wifi, and charging stations.

