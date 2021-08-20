Sterling Foundation Management and Advisory Board for the Arts Partner at Critical Time

In collaboration with Advisory Board for the Arts (ABA), Sterling Foundation Management has announced its investment in ABA, a global research, analytics, and advisory firm that provides arts organizations it partners with (its members) unlimited access to a broad wealth of services aimed at helping them innovate, improve their business performance, and accelerate their ability to accomplish core goals. The partnership will enable ABA to provide its members an even greater level of resources, research and expert advice. Arts organizations "join" ABA through renewable multi-year partnerships and receive unlimited access to all resources of the company. Through its network of 80 participating arts organizations, across all genres and all continents, its proprietary research methodology applied over 40 years in healthcare, education, and the corporate world, and its international team with hundreds of years of combined experience stemming from organizations as varied as McKinsey & Company, the Houston Grand Opera, Washington Ballet, Burberry's, the Corporate Executive Board, the Advisory Board Company, and the Education Advisory Board; ABA is unlike any other resource in the world of the arts.

"Sterling is proud to partner with ABA," said Evan Unzelman, President of Sterling Foundation Management. "We share common goals and values with ABA, so partnering with them to help nonprofit arts organizations address their biggest challenges made perfect sense. Considering the impact of the recent pandemic on arts organizations, we wanted to be a part of innovative solutions borne from proven approaches that will aid the arts world to not only recover but to thrive in the years to come."

"We are thrilled to have Sterling Foundation Management's confidence and support," said Chris Denby, ABA founder and Chief Executive Officer. "We couldn't be happier to partner with nonprofit management experts like Sterling to help us offer arts organizations an unprecedented opportunity to access the best, most proven ideas from like organizations worldwide and adapt the proven and relevant best-practices of the highest-performing organizations in other industries."