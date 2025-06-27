Spotlight: DORY FANTASMAGORY at Imagination Stage

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



You won't want to miss Dory Fantasmagory! This seriously silly production is

based on the popular books by Abby Hanlon. Raves about its "uproarious comedy, dynamic characters, and innovative visuals...vividly brings the beloved book to life and is an ideal summer outing for families."

Weekday and weekend performances through August 3 at Imagination Stage, in the heart of downtown Bethesda. Best for ages 4+.

It's tough being the youngest! Dory's siblings won't play with her, and there are monsters to battle all over the house, like the hair-raising Mrs. Gobble Gracker. With the help of her fairy godfather, Mr. Nuggy, her monster-friend, Mary, and her mighty imagination, Dory sets out to win what she wants most: her family's attention.

