Signature Theatre's EASY WOMEN SMOKING LOOSE CIGARETTES Available for Digital Streaming

Signature Theatre has announced that beginning Monday, March 30 patrons will have the ability to watch the world premiere production of Easy Women Smoking Loose Cigarettes by DC playwright Dani Stoller from their homes. The production played from February 18 through March 13 to near sold-out audiences before cancelling performances in response to the virus health crisis. Virtual tickets are available here.

"When it became apparent that Signature Theatre would have to close for the safety of our patrons, staff and artists, we worked quickly to produce a professional three-camera video in hopes that we could release it to the world," said Signature Theatre Managing Director Maggie Boland. "We have successfully worked with our union partners in order to provide a full-length video of Dani Stoller's Easy Women Smoking Loose Cigarettes through our website."

"I'm thrilled that audiences will still have this exciting new opportunity to see Dani Stoller's fresh and subversive new comedy," said Signature Theatre's Artistic Director Eric Schaeffer. "While we're disappointed that Easy Women Smoking Loose Cigarettes couldn't finish its run in the theater, we're proud to present a video that closely mirrors the in-theater experience."

Current ticket holders have been sent a password protected link and those who wish to watch the production can purchase virtual tickets for $35 at SigTheatre.org. The production will be available online until April 12, 2020.

Easy Women Smoking Loose Cigarettes is directed by Stevie Zimmerman (4615 Theatre Company's Venus in Fur) and features John Austin (Arena Stage's Right to Be Forgotten, Kleptocracy) as Bobby, Shanara Gabrielle (Arena Stage's JUNK, Shakespeare Theatre Company's Romeo & Juliet) as Lee, Susan Rome (Arena Stage's Indecent, The Great Society) as Marian, Jordan Slattery (Best Medicine Rep Theater The Consul, The Tramp) as Kitty, and John Leslie Wolfe (Broadway's Parade, Signature's Titanic) as Richard.

Marian, the matriarch of a far-flung Jewish family, had happily settled into retirement life with her new husband Richard. However, when a pregnant niece, the troubled boy next door and a distressed daughter with a secret show up at her door, Marian's empty nest ends up a little fuller than she imagined.

The creative team includes Scenic Design by Meghan Raham (Arena Stage's JQA); Lighting Design by Andrew Cissna (Signature's John); Costume Design by Debra Kim Sivigny (Signature's John); Sound Design by Kenny Neal (Signature's Heisenberg); Casting by Kelly Crandall d'Amboise; Intimacy Coordinator Casey Kaleba (Signature's Blackbeard); Production Stage Manager Karen Currie; Assistant Stage Manager Samantha Wilhelm.

Easy Women Smoking Loose Cigarettes marks the 3rd production as part of The Heidi Thomas Writers' Initiative, along with 4,380 Nights by Annalisa Dias and Masterpieces of the Oral and Intangible Heritage of Humanity by Heather McDonald. Through a generous grant from The Jenna and Paul Segal Foundation, Broadway Producer Jenna Segal will sponsor a world premiere by a female playwright with a female director for the next five years.

The Heidi Thomas Writers' Initiative is named after acclaimed British playwright and screenwriter Heidi Thomas. Miss Thomas is the creator and executive producer behind the BBC'sa??Call the Midwifea??series and adapted the Broadway revival ofa??Gigia??directed by Eric Schaeffer and produced by Jenna Segal.

Easy Women Smoking Loose Cigarettes

Written by Dani Stoller

Directed bya??Stevie Zimmerman

Virtual Tickets now on sale at SigTheatre.org

Sponsored by the Jenna and Paul Segal Foundation

SigWorks: The Heidi Thomas Writers' Initiative, a partnership with the Jenna and Paul Segal Foundation, is a multi-year commitment to present world premieres by female playwrights with female directors.

New Work at Signature Theatre is sponsored by Dan and Gloria Logan with additional support from The Reva & David Logan Foundation.

