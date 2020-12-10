Signature Theatre Announces New Masterclasses in 2021

Signature Theatre has announced the first seven masterclasses of 2021 in its popular Thursday evening virtual masterclass series. Sessions include a wide range of subjects taught by leaders in the industry including Tony Award winner Jonathan Tunick, Rachel Leigh Dolan, Dani Ebbin, Anne Nesmith, Nova Y. Payton and Dana P. Rowe. Full descriptions, titles and dates are below. All classes are $10 each and take place over Zoom. Register at SigTheatre.org (https://www.sigtheatre.org/events/)

The virtual masterclass series has been defined into three categories based on level of audience participation. Virtual Masterclass ENGAGE is participatory or discussion based; Virtual Masterclass LEARN is observational and generally includes an opportunity for questions; and Virtual Masterclass DANCE is participatory and requires active movement.

The virtual masterclass series is an opportunity for both general audiences and burgeoning industry professionals to learn more about a variety of theatrical subjects. Past classes have included the business of acting, properties and costume design, tap dance, managing a theater, and dialects, among others.

THE JANUARY AND FEBRUARY VIRTUAL MASTERCLASS SCHEDULE

Engage: Taming Your Inner Critic with Dana P. Rowe

January 7

7PM

Composer Dana P. Rowe (Blackbeard, The Witches of Eastwick, The Fix) discusses how to train your brain to shut down the doubt. Through the science behind why we think the way to do, through strategies such as mindfulness, compassion and empathy, Dana helps you identify and tame those inner saboteurs so your innate creativity can shine through.

This masterclass is appropriate for writers, painters, creators and general audiences.

Virtual Masterclass ENGAGE: This class is participatory or discussion based.

Learn: Sondheim Orchestrator Jonathan Tunick

January 14

7PM

Signature's Resident Music Director Jon Kalbfleisch sits down with legendary EGOT winner Jonathan Tunick for a fascinating conversation about his life, how he orchestrates for a show, working with Sondheim, and stories from his time at Signature and beyond.

This masterclass is appropriate for general audiences and musical lovers.

Virtual Masterclass LEARN: This class is observational and generally includes an opportunity for questions.

Learn: Spotlight on Theatrical Lighting

January 21

7PM

Signature's Master Electrician Dan Kimble shines a spotlight on all things lighting. This illuminating class first tackles the how-tos of lighting, beginning with designing for stage, to interpreting a design, creating a mood through light, building a plot, hanging and focusing, and technical rehearsals. Then Dan leads a brief demonstration of different techniques to light up any stage.

This masterclass is appropriate for lighting students, burgeoning lighting designers and general audiences.

Virtual Masterclass LEARN: This class is observational and generally includes an opportunity for questions.

Dance: Street Jazz

January 28

7PM

Get ready to sweat! Groove to the moves of artists such as Beyoncé as Dance Educator Dani Ebbin (Assistant Choreographer for Billy Elliot, Grand Hotel) lets loose with an aerobic, high-energy and enjoyable street jazz combo appropriate for all levels.

This masterclass is appropriate for all levels and general audiences.

Virtual Masterclass DANCE: This class is participatory and involves active movement.

Learn: Personalizing the Song with Nova Y. Payton

February 4

7PM

Vocal powerhouse Nova Y. Payton (Signature's Assassins, Shakespeare Theatre's The Amen Corner) coaches a group of pre-selected students on how to make a song your own. Watch how Nova guides up-and-coming actors and gain insights from the best in the business.

This class is suitable for aspiring actors, college students and general audiences.

Virtual Masterclass LEARN: This class is observational and generally includes an opportunity for questions.

Learn: The World of Wigs

February 11

7PM

DC area wig designer Anne Nesmith (Signature's A Little Night Music, Arena Stage's The Pajama Game) teaches you the tricks of the trade for creating and crafting wigs. From historical research to the painstakingly detailed process of building a piece strand by strand to the secrets of how to keep the style looking great night after night, Anne's deep dive into all things headwear touches on everything from weft to weave.

This class is suitable for aspiring wig designers, actors, and general audiences.

Virtual Masterclass LEARN: This class is observational and generally includes an opportunity for questions.

Dance: Musical Theater

February 25

7PM

Helen Hayes Award-winning choreographer Rachel Leigh Dolan (Keegan Theatre's Chicago, Olney Theatre Center's Annie) leads you through a full body experience focused on musicality and storytelling. After a brief warm up, learn the choreography for a fun combo to "You Can Leave Your Hat On," appropriate for all levels. Hat optional, but encouraged!

This class is appropriate for all levels of dancer and general audiences.

Virtual Masterclass DANCE: This class is participatory and involves active movement.

For more information about the series visit SigTheatre.org.