Signature Sets Cast for ESCAPED ALONE

Signature Theatre announces the full cast and creative team for the regional premiere of Escaped Alone by legendary playwright Caryl Churchill (Cloud 9, Top Girls) and directed by acclaimed DC actress Holly Twyford (Signature's A Little Night Music, Sex with Strangers). Escaped Alone will run from September 24 - November 3 in Signature Theatre's intimate MAX Theatre.

In a serene British garden, three old friends are joined by a neighbor to engage in amiable chitchat-with a side of apocalyptic horror. The women's talks of grandchildren and tv shows breezily intersperses with tales of terror in a quietly teetering world where all is not what it seems.

When Escaped Alone premiered at The Royal Court in 2016, The Guardian heralded it as a "magnificent new play" and "revolutionary." The New York Times praised "the play's combination of theatrical technique and untrammeled imagination" and called Ms. Churchill "the most dazzlingly inventive living dramatist in the English language."

"I'm thrilled that Signature is presenting the second production of Escaped Alone in the United States," said Signature Theatre Artistic Director Eric Schaeffer. "Caryl Churchill is such an important writer and this brilliant new show is the kind of theater we should be celebrating as part of Signature's 30th season."

"The storytelling of Escaped Alone like many of Caryl Churchill's plays demands a group of artists who are ready and willing to just take a giant collective leap of faith and I can't imagine a better team of actors and designers to bring this disarming new play to life," said director Holly Twyford. "This cast is made up of women I've known, worked with and respected for many years so I'm very much looking forward to a particularly special rehearsal room. I've had the opportunity to work on three of Churchill's plays as an actress and I'm thrilled and honored to have the chance to direct her newest play at Signature Theatre."

The production stars Brigid Cleary (Olney's The Crucible, Doubt, A Parable) as Lena, Catherine Flye (Signature's Billy Elliot, Folger Theatre's Nell Gwynn) as Vi, Helen Hedman (Signature's Crazy For You, The Sex Habits of American Women) as Sally, Valerie Leonard (Signature's Sunday in the Park with George, Theatre J's The Jewish Queen Lear) as Mrs. Jarett.

The creative team includes Scenic Design by Paige Hathaway (Signature's Ain't Misbehavin', John), Lighting Design by Maria Shaplin (Arden Theatre's Indecent, Cabaret), Costume Design by Alison Samantha Johnson (Signature's Heisenberg, Keegan Theatre's Legally Blonde), Sound Design by Victoria Deiorio (Studio Theatre's Doubt, A Parable, Centerstage's Cat on a Hot Tin Roof), Casting by Kelly Crandall d'Amboise, Production Stage Manager Samantha Wilheim, Assistant Stage Manager Joey Blakely.

