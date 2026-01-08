Wendell Pierce to be Honored at Shakespeare Theatre Company’s Annual Gala

🎭 NEW! Washington, DC Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Washington, DC & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Wendell Pierce will be honored with Shakespeare Theatre Company's Will Award at its annual Gala, All the World’s a Stage, on Monday, April 13, 2026, at the Andrew W. Mellon Auditorium in Washington, DC. The annual Sea Change Award will be presented to arts philanthropists Sudhakar and Alka Kesavan, and the Michael Kahn Lifetime Achievement Award will be introduced in honor of STC’s 40th Anniversary Season.

The Will Award

For more than three decades, the William Shakespeare Award for Classical Theatre (the Will Award) has been presented to an acclaimed artist who has made a significant contribution to classical theatre in America. Hugh Bonneville was honored at the 2025 event; other previous honorees include Indira Varma, Sir Anthony Hopkins, Patrick Stewart, Morgan Freeman, Kenneth Branagh, Dame Judi Dench, Phylicia Rashad, Lynn Redgrave, and Annette Benning.

“As we celebrate 40 years of presenting audacious productions that redefine the idea of classical theatre, it seems fitting to honor such an exceptional and accomplished classical actor," said Artistic Director Simon Godwin. “I’m thrilled that we are presenting the Will Award to Wendell. His stage and film career has been extraordinary, and to have him back at STC, where he appeared early in his career, after such lauded work from The Wire to a Tony Award-nominated turn as the first Black actor to play Willy Loman in Death of a Salesman, is a true honor.”

Mr. Pierce will be playing the title character in STC’s production of Othello, directed by Mr. Godwin, beginning in May.

“It is a profound honor to receive the William Shakespeare Award for Classical Theatre during Shakespeare Theatre Company’s landmark 40th Anniversary 25/26 Season,” says Mr. Pierce. “As I also prepare to assume the role of Othello with STC this spring, this moment carries even deeper resonance. I've seen firsthand how the vibrant artistry of this company, under Simon Godwin's visionary direction, uniquely connects audiences across generations to the enduring power of Shakespeare's words. Washington, D.C., has long been a city where the power of words and ideas shapes the future, and STC carries that same spirit onto the stage. I am grateful to join this extraordinary community of artists and audiences, whose dedication to sharing timeless stories reminds us why the classics matter now more than ever, and I look forward to celebrating that legacy at the Gala in April.”

The Sea Change Award

Now in its third year, the Sea Change Award, to be presented to Sudhakar and Alka Kesavan, recognizes members of the community for outstanding leadership in protecting and developing the arts sector. Prolific supporters of the arts in the Washington region, the Kesavans have been invaluable supporters of STC for more than a decade, with Mr. Kesavan serving as a member of STC’s Board of Trustees.

“When I brought Sudhakar and Alka to STC over ten years ago, I expected that given their passion and love for the arts, they'd instantly see the value in the work we do here,” said Anita Antenucci, STC Board of Trustees Chair. “But I hadn't anticipated how quickly and deeply engaged they would become with Sudhakar joining the STC Board soon after. Their leadership and philanthropy has touched every corner of the organization, supporting STC's Free for All and Will on the Hill and our capital initiatives, while bringing new friends and supporters into the STC family with them. We are beyond grateful to the Kesavans for their friendship and generosity."

The Michael Kahn Lifetime Achievement Award

In celebration of the company’s 40-year anniversary of producing world-class theatre, STC will introduce the Michael Kahn Lifetime Achievement Award. Recognizing the legacy of founding Artistic Director Michael Kahn, who led the theatre for 33 years, the award in his name will honor an artist who has made extraordinary contributions to the world of theatre, inspiring audiences and fellow artists alike. Mr. Kahn will be present at the event.