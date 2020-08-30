Shakespeare Theatre Company Names Whitney White and Soyica Colbert as Associate Directors

They will work with Godwin and the artistic staff on season planning and artistic development.

Shakespeare Theatre Company Artistic Director Simon Godwin has named Whitney White and Soyica Colbert as associate directors, according to DC Metro.

White and Colbert served as the director and the dramaturg for James Baldwin's The Amen Corner.

"Meeting Whitney for the first time, I was immediately struck by her power, fierce intelligence, and disarming wit. Her production of The Amen Corner, as part of my first season at STC, was one of the high points of my life as a theater maker," said Godwin. "Whitney steered the production to astonishing heights. Here was a director with no limitations. Combining a fierce commitment to truth, an audacious grasp of spectacle and a deep fidelity to Baldwin's text, Whitney embodied the core principles that, for me, define a great classical director."

He went on to say, "Soyica Colbert is a distinguished academic and a world authority on the works of James Baldwin and Lorraine Hansberry, two dramatists STC has already committed to producing. Her fantastic dramaturgical work on The Amen Corner helped the show to soar. Since my arrival at STC, Soyica has built up a brilliant rapport with the whole team, as we keep broadening our classical repertoire and championing works such as The Amen Corner and Les Blancs that have, for so long, been overlooked."

