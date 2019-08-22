Sacramento Area Regional Theatre Alliance Presents the 37th Annual Youth ELLY AWARDS

The Sacramento Area Regional Theatre Alliance (SARTA) presents the 37th annual Youth Elly Award Ceremony on Sunday, September 8 at 7:00pm (Doors open at 6pm) at the Cosumnes Oaks High School Performing Arts Center located at 8350 Lotz Parkway in Elk Grove. The ceremony will last approximately three hours with a 20-minute intermission. Concessions will be available for purchase during intermission.

This annual Youth Elly Award ceremony focuses almost entirely on young people and will distribute over 50 awards for outstanding performances in the following divisions; Education - Plays; Education - Musicals, Youth Theatre Productions; Children's Theatre Productions and Original Script - Young People's. Individual awards include Costume Design, Set Design, Lighting Design, Sound Design, Lead Actor, Lead Actress, Supporting Actor, Supporting Actress, Director, Musical Director, Choreographer, and Overall Production. New this year is the addition of a Make-Up award.

Live entertainment will be provided by six of the nominees from the Overall Production of a Musical in the Education, Children's or Youth categories throughout the evening. Presenters will announce the Elly nominees and Elly Winner and plaque carriers will walk the plaque to the Elly Award recipient.

This year's theme is The Ellys in Wonderland. Attendees are encouraged to wear formal attire. The Cosumnes Oaks High School Performing Arts Center located in Elk Grove is used by both Cosumnes Oaks High School and Elizabeth Pinkerton Middle School. This venue holds just over 700 attendees and has plenty of free parking. It is conveniently located off Elk Grove Blvd just west of Hwy 99. There are plenty of full-service restaurants nearby.

Tickets are now on sale at www.brownpapertickets.com/event/4303741. All seats are reserved and there is special pricing for Elly nominees and groups of 10 or more. This event has SOLD OUT in the past, so please purchase tickets early to avoid disappointment. For more information, please visit www.sarta.com or call SARTA at 916-443-8229.





