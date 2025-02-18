SANCTUARY CITY By Martyna Majok to Open at 5th Wall Theatre in March

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



5th Wall Theatre will present Sanctuary City, a gripping and timely drama by Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Martyna Majok.

Set in post-9/11 Newark, Sanctuary City follows two teenagers who were brought to America as children and now find themselves navigating an uncertain future. As they struggle with love, loyalty, and survival, they are forced to ask: how far would you go to protect someone you love?

“Sanctuary City is an urgent and deeply human story about resilience, sacrifice, and the search for belonging,” says 5th Wall Theatre Artistic Director Kaitlin Paige Longoria. “At a time when immigration policies remain at the forefront of national debate, this play offers a personal, emotional perspective on what it means to be undocumented in America. But at its core, Sanctuary City is also a story about the strength of friendship—how love, trust, and shared history can become a lifeline in the face of uncertainty. It provides a look into the human struggle for identity and belonging, reminding us that no one should have to navigate the pursuit of safety and stability alone.”

Directed by Juliana Caycedo, the production features a powerhouse cast including Erich Appleby as B, Anne Michelle Forbes as G, and Keaton Hillman as Henry. Understudies include Aidan Campbell as B, Katherine Nguyen as G, and DJ Cummings-Herdoiza as Henry.

5th Wall Theatre's mission is to challenge perceptions and spark conversations through bold, thought-provoking theatre. Sanctuary City is a striking reminder of the sacrifices made in pursuit of a better life—and the resilience of those who refuse to be invisible. Performances run from March 6 - March 22, 2025, at Richmond Triangle Players.

TICKETS ARE ON SALE NOW

www.5thwalltheatre.org/sanctuary-city

Performance Schedule:

Thursdays-Saturdays at 7:30 PM

Sunday Matinees at 2:30 PM

Special Events:

Preview - Pay-What-You-Will | Thursday, March 6

Opening Night | Friday, March 7

Talkback with Cast and Creative Team | Sunday, March 9

Understudy Performance | Thursday, March 13

Tickets: $30 General Admission | $15 Students

