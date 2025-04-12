Russian/American Pianist Alexander Kobrin to Perform Free Recital in DC

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Called the “Van Cliburn of today” by the BBC, pianist Alexander Kobrin is placed at the forefront of today's performing musicians. He will give a free recital at St. Ann Church in Washington DC on Sunday, April 27 at 3 pm.

The program will include Brahms, Six Pieces for Piano Op.118 and Four Pieces for Piano Op.119. After an intermission Kobrin will play Beethoven’s Piano Sonata Op.106 “Hammerklavier”.

In 2005, Mr. Kobrin was awarded the Gold Medal at the Van Cliburn International Piano Competition. His numerous successes in competitions also include top prizes at the Busoni International Piano Competition (First Prize), Hamamatsu International Piano Competition (Top Prize), and Scottish International Piano Competition in Glasgow (First Prize)

Mr. Kobrin has performed with many of the world’s great orchestras including the New York Philharmonic, Tokyo Philharmonic and the Russian National Orchestra. He has appeared in recital at major halls worldwide, including Carnegie Zankel Hall and Avery Fisher Hall in New York, the Kennedy Centre in Washington, Albert Hall and Wigmore Hall in London, and the Louvre Auditorium in Paris

Mr. Kobrin was born in 1980 in Moscow. At the age of five, he was enrolled in the world-famous Gnessin Special School of Music after which he attended the prestigious Moscow Tchaikovsky Conservatoire. His teachers have included renowned professors Tatiana Zelikman and Lev Naumov. He immigrated to the United States in 2010 and became a citizen in 2015.

Photo Credit: St. Ann Catholic Church

