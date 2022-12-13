Rorschach Theatre Offers 3 PSYCHOGEOGRAPHIC ADVENTURES For The Holiday Season
Give the gift of curated exploration in the District and riveting stories like no other.
This holiday season, Rorschach Theatre is offering all three of our Psychogeographic Adventures so you and your loved ones can experience the city in a whole new way!
Each project includes seven chapters in the mail, each with instructions to travel somewhere in the city. Participants go whenever they want, share with whomever they want. When they arrive, they will explore the maps, letters, photos, and other objects in each box to experience a chapter in an on-going story. Give the gift of curated exploration in the District and riveting stories like no other.
DISSONANT CITY
New in 2022!
Beyond the bureaucracy and marble columns, there's a steady beat that drives the Nation's Capital. Dive into more than a century of DC music and find out just what it means to be immortal in Rorschach's latest groundbreaking event. New subscribers will receive the first two chapters mailed in November and December and then new chapters will be mailed monthly through summer 2023 when this year's Psychogeographies Project concludes with the live performance of ANGEL NUMBER NINE.
CHEMICAL EXILE
From The Archive
A scientist boards a plane from Amsterdam to Washington. Returning to a world she thought she knew, she discovers nothing, and nowhere, is what she expects. A story about families, forgotten histories, and the uncharted frontiers of the mind.
DISTANT FREQUENCIES
From The Archive
A lost letter reveals a hidden alliance. A familiar fragrance revives ancient memories. A forbidden love sends ripples 100 years into the future. What unseen history does each corner of a city hold?
Those ordering Archive Psychogeographies Projects will receive the full season of chapters in two boxes and can explore each chapter/location at their own pace as well as the link to view a video of the live culminating performance for each of these seasons. Those purchasing DISSONANT CITY will receive Chapters 1 & 2 in the mail now and subsequent chapters monthly through June. DISSONANT CITY subscriptions also include a ticket to a final live performance in July 2023.
Want to share our Psychogeographies Project as a gift? Let us know who should receive it and we'll mail it on the date to the location you request!
More information at https://rorschachtheatre.com/pg/
Purchase subscriptions at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2214689®id=14&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Frorschachtheatre.thundertix.com%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1
