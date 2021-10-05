Rorschach Theatre Announces CHEMICAL EXILE: A Psychogeographies Project

Washingtonian Magazine's Best Theatre Pivot of 2020 returns with a new experience. A scientist boards a plane from Amsterdam to Washington. Returning to a world she thought she knew, she discovers that nothing, and nowhere, is what she expects. CHEMICAL EXILE takes participants to eight locations across the DC area as a complex story unfolds about families, forgotten histories, and the uncharted frontiers of the mind.

PSYCHOGEOGRAPHIES is Rorschach Theatre's visionary new experience that takes participants to unexpected locations around their city while a season-long fictional narrative plays out over layers of history and magic realism. Guests receive a box in the mail monthly that includes a new Chapter in the story, each box containing hand-crafted objects - letters, drawings, souvenirs, photos, or even snacks - and a map to a location in their city. The season ends with a live in-person event that culminates the story.

Hundreds of DC-Area audiences joined us last year for Rorschach's first Psychogeographies project: DISTANCE FREQUENCIES. Described in The Washington Post, "[a] season-long immersive experience, DISTANCE FREQUENCIES sends audiences on monthly excursions to lesser-traveled Washington-area sites, where landscapes - together with the contents of curated mailed packages - help conjure a mysterious overarching story that is partly set in those locations."

DC Metro Theatre Arts said about the project, "Rorschach Theatre's current production is...an adventure of the mind and, if you wish, the body... The innovative form of art incorporates literature, music, mystery, romance, and DC's highlights and history, all steeped in a hope for a better world... Rorschach Theatre has hit the jackpot with this innovative form of art, incorporating literature, music, mystery, romance, and DC's highlights and history, all steeped in a hope for a better world."

The first chapter of CHEMICAL EXILE: A Psychogeographies Project releases October 24, 2021, but participants can join AT ANY TIME and will be sent the chapters they missed.

Safety Considerations: Most locations will be outdoors and avoid crowds. Participants are required to follow local and private business mask requirements where applicable. Rorschach strongly recommends all participants be vaccinated against covid 19. We ask non-vaccinated participants to take part only in our at-home experiences. Vaccination may be required to attend the final live performance in Summer 2022. Participants who prefer not to leave their homes at this time, can access a video walking tour and will receive an adapted version of the instructions which can be executed from home. The final performance will be recorded and available to subscribers in the fall of 2022.

For more information and a link to FAQs: https://rorschachtheatre.com/chemical-exile/

Tickets on sale now: https://rorschachtheatre.thundertix.com/