Review: CHAMPIONS OF MAGIC at The Kennedy Center

Bursting with excitement and teaming with sensory titillation, Champions of Magic rushes the stage at the Kennedy Center. In this highly produced magic/illusion show, three different acts (one being a duo) perform both in tandem and separately showcasing their individual and "team" styles.

The show starts with all four performers—Young & Strange (the duo), Liberty Larson, and Fernando Velasco. By performing a multi-part, twisty-turny trick together, they give the audience a tease of what the rest of the show will be like, and the personalities of the individual magicians. The scale and wow factor of the stunts/tricks performed varied from "oh cool" to "holy crap!" This review will not go into detail or spoilers (mostly) about specific tricks and illusions, however, it should be known whether you prefer to suspend all disbelief and allow yourself to be dazzled, or instead prefer to try and figure out how these tricks are being done, this show has something for you.

The second act was more segmented, with each act getting their own stand-alone time to showcase their personality, style, and illusions. Liberty was first up and was the most introspective and story-driven of the three. She spoke about her family and informed the audience she was a fourth-generation magician. Through words and magic, she showcased her grandparent's influence on her and even performed some tricks taught to her by them. The tricks, while impressive, weren't perhaps as showy or even impressive as some of the other ones, however, their entwining with her family's history and legacy gave them a sentimental and tonal weight that the rest of the show didn't have, and it was a thoroughly enjoyable part of the show.

Next up was Fernando. He too, spoke about his family and his past as he moved into his individual act. Fernando's performance was familiar—it fit the convention of many contemporary magicians and focused on escaping from a straightjacket, upside down, before being crushed by a metal-cage-death-machine thing. The set piece was very fun to look at, with all sorts of edges and blades made to look razor-sharp. Classically, Fernando escapes daringly at the last minute, missing death by mere milliseconds. It's an entertaining spectacle and one of the higher-octane moments of the show.

And finally, it came to Young and Strange's act. They, like their castmates before them, spoke of their past, growing up idolizing Las Vegas-style magicians. They spoke on their love of the glamour of it all—the costumes, the music, the drama, the hair. And then, well, they gave the viewer a microdose of that. This was by far the most fast-paced part of the show, and the most glitzy. There were costumes, '80s music, and a lot of twirling boxes/setpieces around on wheels. Perhaps it was because it all happened so fast, one trick right after another but this certainly seemed like the most impressive part of the show. The tricks were exciting, and over the top, and the energy from Young and Strange was infectious, it felt as though this was their favorite part of the show too. They were also able to steal attention in other parts of the show, able to play up goofiness in the face of Fernando and Liberty's cool and confident vibe.

Just like stage magic, the show has a bright and shiny face (or in this case, four) as well as deep and intricate machinations and supports. There were myriad props, set pieces, and magical paraphilia brought on/off or operated by crew members, often performing in many ways themselves (at one point they roll on a table and wag their butts to the music before exiting). Part of the impressive revue involved wondering/marveling at how intricately planned and in sync it all was. Props (ha) must certainly be given to the aiding crew members, and of course, the other featured performers. Young & Strange's act involved a circus performer, Michelle Mazarella, who acted as a classic magician's assistant and an aerial gymnast and contortionist. Trent Smith, an actor, also graced the stage multiple times as the incomparable Elvis in a humorous time machine sketch.

It was a multimedia affair, with screens, live video feed, and near-constant music and audio effects. The whole thing felt rather immersive and well-planned, allowing the viewer to sit in a deep well of magic and mystique. However, while well programmed and used to great effect, viewers near the front of the house were certainly blasted with light multiple times throughout the show, so much so that at times it was difficult to look directly at the stage.

The night was high energy, high magic, and high fun. There was confetti, sparks, loud canons, and pretty much everything else used to stimulate the senses. The quartet of illusionists was a pleasure to watch and provided a very mystifying experience. It would make a great family outing, as evidenced by the show on the 20th, children greatly enjoying the program.

More information on the show and tickets can be found on the Kennedy Center's website at Kennedycenter.org. Readers should be aware the show featured bright flashing lights and loud, surprising noises.

