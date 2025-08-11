Review: Broadway and TV Star Tituss Burgess Wows at Olney Theatre Center 

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



As a part of Olney Theatre's Olney Outdoors season, Tituss Burgess and his incredible band performed a one-night-only concert on August 7th to a welcoming crowd of fans and music lovers. The Root family stage was nestled comfortably into the treeline of the property, and lit in bright yet cool reds, blues, and purples. Lights shining on the trees moved and made the leaves look as if they were moving. It was a very nice night for a concert.

The show, which was about 2 hours, featured a wide array of music—from showtunes to John Mayer to pop, all delivered in invigorating styles. There were belting, ballads, and more than a few throwbacks. The music didn't seem to be united by any particular theme, symbol, or image, and more so seemed to be music Burgess is passionate about and compelled to share.

The focus of the show was music, and the spirit it carries. Tituss explained to the audience throughout the show that music was his connection to the source/a higher power, and how much he champions it in his personal and professional life.

The show felt loose, fun, and casual. Tituss spoke to the band throughout the show in a way that felt genuine, and spoke to the audience with an earnest casualness that was refreshing and fit the atmosphere of both the outdoor theater and the show. The set list changed multiple times based on the mood and energy of the crowd and performers, and it was entertaining to watch Burgess and the band navigate that flow in real time.

At one point in the show, Tituss announced there was to be a Q&A section, in which the audience could probe him on anything they wanted to know, but first they had to travel all the way to the stage and ask into the microphone. This led to some fun audience interaction, as well as a lot of information and musing from Burgess, which ranged in topics from his time on 30 Rock to life philosophies.

Burgess's voice was soothing and effortless, seamlessly blending in with the band's music. And while Burgess was the star and draw of the show, the band was the backbone, improvising and soloing at a moment's notice with finesse and passion. Multiple times throughout the show, during a solo or vamp, Burgess would tell the musicians (or one in particular) to "keep going" or "do it again," contributing to the fast and loose feel of the show and resulting in a great sonic treat for the audience. There were times when Burgess would leave the stage altogether to join the audience and simply enjoy the instrumentation.

It was an entertaining and charming night, and centered around a seasoned performer's talent and character. The music was engaging, and the outdoor venue was sumptuous. The show was, as stated, a one-night event; however, Burgess can be found in such shows as The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt and Schmigadoon. He performs in myriad shows on Broadway, most recently in Cole Escola's Oh, Mary! Olney Theater's outdoor programming continues through August. Information about it and their current season can be found on their website.

Reader Reviews

Don't Miss a Washington, DC News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...