Review: BRUNCH WITH THE BOYS at DCJCC Theatre J

The production runs for 4 more performances as part of the 2023 Capital Fringe Festival.

By: Jul. 15, 2023

POPULAR

Richard Thomas to Continue as Atticus Finch in TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD Tour for 2023-24 Seas Photo 1 Richard Thomas to Continue in TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD Tour
Video: Meet Fanny Brice of the FUNNY GIRL National Tour, Katerina McCrimmon Photo 2 Video: Meet Fanny Brice of the FUNNY GIRL National Tour, Katerina McCrimmon
Review: 1776 at Kennedy Center Photo 3 Review: 1776 at Kennedy Center
Jordan Donica and Awa Sal Secka Join the Cast of RENT at the Kennedy Center Photo 4 Jordan Donica and Awa Sal Secka Join RENT at the Kennedy Center

Review: BRUNCH WITH THE BOYS at DCJCC Theatre J

The hallowed tradition of Sunday Brunch plays out as a beloved campy, caustic yet collegial celebration of LGBTQ camaraderie in the comic chamber opera Brunch with the Boys –now an enjoyably disarming offering of the 2023 Capital Fringe Festival.  This production offers a playful mixture of music, libretto and characterizations presented in a light and somewhat interactive theatrical format.

The very ambitious and ear-entrancing music by Sean Pflueger was adventurous in scope and sound ---evoking a musical myriad of moods that careens from angst-ridden to sensual to joyful in feeling.  The operatic sensibility is purposeful yet frothy and teasing in tone as befits this small cast of five friends who share Sunday Brunch while a philosophical waitress/waiter supplies drinks and “diva-esque” witty repartee.

Pflueger’s work was alternately hopeful, variegated and wistfully arresting and highly original (yet, indeed, the spirit of the composer William Finn hovers in its iconoclastic moments---this is intended as a compliment).

The Libretto by Michael Vegas Mussman is quirky, earthy and evocative of the cozy yet cutting camaraderie that many gay men exhibit with one another as they try to escape the constraints of straight society for brief moments of celebration—as is so evident in the tradition of Sunday Brunch.  A small screen with surtitles aided immeasurably in the sheer flow of the often idiosyncratic yet compelling libretto.

An interesting and interactive theatrical concept of the production was to place the marvelous six-piece orchestra directly on stage right of the stage left “Sunday Brunch habitués”.  This directorial approach created a very interactive feel to the production as did the Lighting choices by Ash Arnold –such as  the use of  bumping the house lights up for certain theatrical effects.

The orchestra members all played with consummate skill under the direction of Conductor Aurelio Dominguez. Piano by Brad Rinaldo and Clarinet by Kyle Glasglow were particularly engaging but all were impressive. (Amir Norouznasseri on Violin, Daphine Henderson on Bass, Omar Martinez on Bass and Kris Taylor on Trumpet).

Ensemble scenes and corresponding operatic moments were effective but the operatic solo turns were the most captivating aspects of this chamber opera. The solo turns aided mightily in conveying the gradations of each character in the opera as well as showcasing the individual singing styles of some very fine vocalists.

Alex Bodenham’s lustrous tenor tellingly conveyed the travails of being late for lunch due to casual sex encounters.  Bodenham sang lustily of his love life.

Daniel Sherwood as the hard-working character, Adam, sang in his commanding baritone of his travails while working so hard with “no rest for the weary”. Sherwood showed the pride yet weariness inherent in his character.

Case Hope’s portrayal of “Benny” ---the young kept-“twink” of the group was precisely on key as to vocals and the very apt portrayal of the “come hither” promiscuous young lad. Mr. Hope’s lithe physicality served him well in this role as he sang with an engaging tenor voice.

Ben Clark as the very confident “ Bear” Joe sang with confidence and gusto as he performed with a defiantly upbeat and sassy edge.

Miss Kitty ----the “diva-esque” waitress/waiter with “street smarts” and hard-crusted common sense performed with a visceral and audacious style. Miss Kitty was sort of the “emcee’ or “host” of the proceedings and possessed a thorough command of the stage space.

Composer Sean Pflueger also played the role of the taciturn and “love-shy” Thom with an entrancing and totally absorbing Bass-baritone  voice. Mr. Pflueger’s character was interesting as he finally accepted letting love into his life.

The costumes are colorful and appropriate to the feel of the production.

The repeated and insistent refrain “Sunday” grabbed my attention as did the closing lines that alluded to the fact that ---Life is short and you can’t wait for love.

Brunch with the Boys is an ambitious exploration of the universal need for the LGBTQ community to share with one another.  Be sure to have “Brunch with the Boys” for an operatic feast of wit and LQBTQ pride.

Running Time: One Hour

Brunch with the Boys was presented on July 13, 2023 as part of the 2023 Capital Fringe Festival at the DCJCC Theatre J located at 1529 16th Street MW, Washington, DC 20036. Future performances are on July 19 at 6pm, July 21 at 8pm, July 22 at 1pm and July 23 at 11:15am.  For tickets go to: Click Here

Photo by Douglas Maryott




RELATED STORIES - Washington, DC

1
Review: Lynn Rosens THE OVERVIEW EFFECT a Grand Space Epic at the Contemporary American Th Photo
Review: Lynn Rosen's THE OVERVIEW EFFECT a Grand Space Epic at the Contemporary American Theater Festival

Although the results are a bit chaotic—truth be known, this is a sprawling epic of a show which could use some trimming—the timeliness of its topic and its glorious performances make “The Overview Effect”, by rights, a major attraction for theatre goers this July.  A mix of straight drama and rock-musical-fantasy, “The Overview Effect” reaches for the stars while contemplating some of the more pressing issues surounding space exploration.

2
Review: FEVER DREAMS (OF ANIMALS ON THE VERGE OF EXTINCTION) at the Contemporary American Photo
Review: FEVER DREAMS (OF ANIMALS ON THE VERGE OF EXTINCTION) at the Contemporary American Theatre Festival

Jeffrey Lieber’s Fever Dreams (of Animals on the Verge of Extinction) is a study in tragedy of an all-too-human scale; infidelity, secrecy, lies used to cover for passion, more lies used to cover the consequences of that passion, all so intricately constructed that the heart-breaking reality, when it finally dawns on us, strikes like a streak of lightning.

3
Review: Dael Orlandersmiths SPRITUS/VIRGILS DANCE Shines in its Humanity Photo
Review: Dael Orlandersmith's 'SPRITUS/VIRGIL'S DANCE Shines in its Humanity

Dael Orlandersmith reigns supreme in the Studio 112 space at CATF, telling the story of Virgil, a native of the Bronx.  Curated and written with care, and based on Orlandersmith’s interviews and research, the humanity of the piece shines brilliantly. 

4
Erin Davie & Mark Evans to Star in THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY at Signature Theatre Photo
Erin Davie & Mark Evans to Star in THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY at Signature Theatre

Get all the details on Erin Davie and Mark Evans' upcoming roles in Signature Theatre's production of THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY. Find out how these talented actors bring the beloved musical to life and experience the heartwarming tale in a whole new way.

From This Author - David Friscic

David has always had a passionate interest in the arts from acting in professional dinner theatre and community theatre to reviewing film and local theatre in college.  He is thrilled to be worki... (read more about this author)

Review: 1776 at Kennedy CenterReview: 1776 at Kennedy Center
Review: RADIO GOLF at Round House TheatreReview: RADIO GOLF at Round House Theatre
Review: NEW YORK CITY BALLET PROGRAM A at Kennedy CenterReview: NEW YORK CITY BALLET PROGRAM A at Kennedy Center
Review: GOOD BONES at Studio TheatreReview: GOOD BONES at Studio Theatre

Videos

Video: Watch Highlights of MOULIN ROUGE!, SIX & More At Broadway in Bryant Park Video Video: Watch Highlights of MOULIN ROUGE!, SIX & More At Broadway in Bryant Park
Nick Lieberman Talks Directing Ben Platt & More in THEATER CAMP Video
Nick Lieberman Talks Directing Ben Platt & More in THEATER CAMP
The Teen Critics Take a Trip to Theater Camp Video
The Teen Critics Take a Trip to Theater Camp
Watch a New Clip from THE WHO'S TOMMY at The Goodman Video
Watch a New Clip from THE WHO'S TOMMY at The Goodman
View all Videos

Washington, DC SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Holy O
Capital Fringe- RIND Theatre (7/16-7/23)Tracker VIDEOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Tale of the Fisherman and the Golden Fish
Synetic Theater (12/08-1/07)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Washington Improv Theater: Genre is a Construct
Studio Theatre (7/07-7/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Virginia Opera: A Taste of Opera
Hylton Performing Arts Center (11/14-11/14)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Natalie MacMaster and Donnell Leahy: A Celtic Family Christmas
Center for the Arts at George Mason University (12/02-12/02)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Measure for Measure by STC Academy
Theatre XX at George Washington University (7/07-7/22)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Bamberg Symphony with Hélène Grimaud
Center for the Arts at George Mason University (4/27-4/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Les Grands Ballets Canadiens
Center for the Arts at George Mason University (2/10-2/10)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Trinity Irish Dance Company
Center for the Arts at George Mason University (3/24-3/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Canadian Brass Christmas
Hylton Performing Arts Center (11/26-11/26)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You