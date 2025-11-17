Review: A CASE FOR THE EXISTENCE OF GOD at Mosaic Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



🎭 NEW! Washington, DC Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Washington, DC & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Lee Osorio as Ryan (l) and Jaysen Wright as Keith (r).

Photo by Chris Banks.

A Case for the Existence of God at Mosaic Theatre is a touching, quietly powerful story of an unlikely friendship and a mighty bond between two fathers striving to secure the futures of their baby daughters despite the many challenges life presents.

Written by MacArthur “genius” fellow and award-winning screenwriter Samuel D. Hunter and directed by Danilo Gambini, A Case for the Existence of God is vulnerable, funny, and intense. It builds like a wave on the horizon that slowly and steadily gathers power as it nears, landing with massive energy and impact.

Lee Osorio as Ryan and Jaysen Wright as Keith are perfectly cast in this spare two-hander. The two men at first seem to have little in common – they crossed paths at daycare. Keith, a mortgage broker, offers to help a fellow dad Ryan, who works shifts in the local yogurt plant, to secure a loan on land held by Ryan’s family generations ago.

In the tight, claustrophobic finance office in Idaho, the duo seeks to unravel the complexities of the mortgage loan. Although the two men seemingly have little in common, they bond over the joys and challenges of parenting their toddlers.

Lee Osorio as Ryan (l) and Jaysen Wright as Keith (r).

Photo by Chris Banks.

Ryan and Keith differ in many ways; each faces significant hurdles in securing their bond and their future with their child. It is a story of resilience and vulnerability. In this unlikely friendship the two move through joy, pain, heartbreak and hope.

The 100-minute production requires some trust and patience. The stories of Ryan and Keith evolve slowly. The pace is challenging and much of the exposition is delivered with the two actors seated – it is rare that anyone stands or moves. Know that what we learn is important. There is a payoff in raw emotion and vulnerability.

The creative team builds a specific and unified staging. Nadir Bey’s scenic design draws from Piet Mondrian primary colors and sharp angles, yet it deviates at striking moments. Danielle Preston’s costume design builds on these primary colors with blues, reds and creams that unify the story yet illustrates the class and occupational differences in Ryan’s and Keith’s lives. Colin K. Bills’ lighting design, Sarah O’Halloran’s sound design and Pauline Lamb’s properties define Keith’s and Ryan’s worlds.

Lee Osorio as Ryan (l) and Jaysen Wright as Keith (r).

Photo by Chris Banks.

Artistic Director Reginald L. Douglas says A Case for the Existence of God is “a beautiful celebration of empathy and a shining example of Mosaic’s mission. [It] highlights the issues of class and race with complexity, elevates the voice of one of the most acclaimed playwrights of our generation and the importance of amplifying queer voices, and affirms the power and joy of connecting across differences.”

Playwright Samuel D. Hunter says, “A little over six years ago, my husband and I bought an apartment and adopted a child, pretty much right on top of one another. And it was staggering to me how difficult both of those processes were – these very normal, middle-class goals, to own property and have a family. I think it said something about our current moment, how difficult it is for so many Americans to lead middle-class lives. So, I wanted to write a play that actively wrestled with that."

We are left with the premise in the title: A Case for the Existence of God. Keith and Ryan stake their futures on their children. They believe that for all the ache, challenge and tenderness they invest there is a payoff – one of hope, love and profound connection.

Mosaic Theatre’s A Case for the Existence of God is beautiful, powerful, raw and shouldn’t be missed.

Running Time: 100 minutes with no intermission.

A CASE FOR THE EXISTANCE OF GOD by Samuel D. Hunter and directed by Danilo Gambini, is presented by Mosaic Theatre Company. It is performed at the Atlas Performing Arts Center, 1333 H Street NE, Washington, DC. The production runs through December 14 (Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 pm – except Nov. 27-28; Saturdays and Sundays at 3 pm; 11 am matinees on Nov. 20, Dec. 3, Dec. 4). For tickets and schedule, accessible performance information, special events, attendance policies and further information visit the company's website.

Reader Reviews

Don't Miss a Washington, DC News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more...