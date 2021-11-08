Reginald L. Douglas Announced as Artistic Director of Mosaic Theater Company

After an extensive nationwide search, Mosaic Theater Company of DC has found its new Artistic Director closer to home. The company is proud to announce Reginald L. Douglas as its new Artistic Director.

Douglas is a DC-based director, producer, and new play advocate dedicated to creating theater that connects audiences of diverse backgrounds and perspectives. Throughout his career and in this new position, he will create and produce theater that serves as a catalyst to conversation, social change, and community building. He comes to Mosaic after serving as the Associate Artistic Director at Studio Theatre in Washington, DC, and previously as Artistic Producer at City Theatre in Pittsburgh, Penn.

Douglas' appointment ushers in Mosaic's next chapter that builds on its strong history of telling stories that speak to the vital, pressing issues of our time and foster space for meaningful dialogue and cross-cultural connections. He joins the team as Mosaic welcomes back audiences in person for the first time after successfully overcoming the challenges brought on by the pandemic.

"On behalf of the Board of Directors, we are delighted that Reginald L. Douglas has been chosen to lead Mosaic as its Artistic Director," said Board President Cathy Solomon. "His fervent love for the theater, combined with his undeniable talent and passion for conversation-sparking work, and dedication to telling urgent and exciting stories, inject new energy to our space. We firmly believe that he is the right person at the right time for Mosaic. I can't wait to see what he has in store."

Douglas's firm commitment to equity, diversity, and inclusion, which he has integrated into his work throughout his storied career, strongly aligns with Mosaic's mission to center voices that are not often celebrated in the American theater. Among his many accomplishments, he has facilitated partnerships with local and national community leaders, universities, and organizations, implemented a discount ticket program for DC residents in collaboration with the DC Public Library, commissioned BIPOC artists to creatively reflect and respond to the Black Lives Matter movement, and developed and led fellowships and training programs for emerging arts leaders at Studio and City, among many more. Douglas uses his artistry as a means of community building and will center robust community engagement programs during his tenure at Mosaic.

"Our goal during the search was to find an Artistic Director whose vision not only aligns with our mission, but also will help to take us to the next level," said Serge Seiden, Managing Director. "We wanted someone who finds genuine joy in the work that we do inside and outside of the theater. Community dialogue and engagement are core to Mosaic; what the audience sees on the stage must follow them out the doors and open lines of communication with their neighbors, our larger DC community, and the world."

A nationally recognized leader in new play development, Douglas has directed new and contemporary plays, musicals, and multimedia work by a diverse cadre of emerging and established writers. As a producer, Reginald has developed, dramaturged, and produced over 75 plays, musicals, and multimedia projects. He currently serves on the Executive Committee of the Board of Directors of the National New Play Network and on the faculty of his alma mater, Georgetown University, where he will soon direct students in a production of Lynn Nottage's Sweat. A proud member of Stage Directors and Choreographers Society, Reginald was the recipient of the National Theatre Conference's 2020 Emerging Professional Award.

"Mosaic has made a spectacular choice in Reg as its new Artistic Director," said Andrew W. Mellon Foundation Playwright in Residence Psalmayene 24, "Reg is a first-rate theatre mind, a gifted producer, a staunch advocate for artists and audiences, and a man with moral courage. Reg epitomizes the type of leader the American theatre requires in this new cultural era. This is a wildly exhilarating moment for the entire Mosaic family!"