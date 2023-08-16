Quiz: How Well Do You Know CAMBODIAN ROCK BAND?

How well do you know Cambodian Rock Band? Take our quiz, put together in collaboration with Arena Stage - where the production runs through August 27th, 2023.

Cambodian Rock Band tells the story of a Khmer Rouge survivor, Chum, returning to Cambodia for the first time in 30 years as his daughter, Neary, prepares to prosecute one of Cambodia’s most infamous war criminals. Written by Lauren Yee, directed by Chay Yew, and backed by a live band playing contemporary Dengue Fever hits and classic Cambodian oldies, this darkly funny play is equal parts comedy, history, and rock concert, as family secrets are revealed against a dark chapter of Cambodian history. Time Out Chicago promises “The guitars shred your heart.”

Many of the cast members have come to Arena Stage from the original Signature Theatre production in 2020, as well as subsequent runs at The Alley Theatre and Berkeley Repertory Theatre earlier in 2023. The cast includes Kelsey Angel Baehrens, Brooke Ishibashi, Francis Jue, Abraham Kim, Tim Liu, Jane Lui, Alex Lydon, Joe Ngo, and Vi Tran.

In addition to Yew, the creative team includes Set Designer Takeshi Kata, Costume Designer Linda Cho, Lighting Designer David Weiner, Co-Sound Designers Mikhail Fiksel & Megumi Katayama, Projection Designer Five Ohm Productions, Wig Designer Tom Watson, Music Supervisor & Co-Music Director Jane Lui, Music Supervisor & Co-Music Director Matt MacNelly, Associate Director Graham Schmidt, Stage Manager Merrick A.B. Williams, Assistant Stage Manager Caroline Duffin, Rehearsal Assistant Stage Manager Taryn Friend, and Performance Assistant Stage Manager Christi B. Spann.





