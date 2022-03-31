Prologue Theatre to Present Lauren Gunderson's THE REVOLUTIONISTS

Prologue Theatre is returning to the Atlas Performing Arts Center April 28 - May 22, 2022 with The Revolutionists, Lauren Gunderson's dive into the French Revolution and Reign of Terror telling the tale of four very real women. It is a true story that is also fiction, and also a play about a play.

Playwright Olympe de Gouges, assassin Charlotte Corday, former queen (and fan of ribbons) Marie Antoinette, and Haitian rebel Marianne Angelle hang out, murder Marat, and try to beat back the extremist insanity in 1793 Paris. A grand and dream-tweaked comedy about violence and legacy, art and activism, feminism and terrorism, compatriots and chosen sisters, and how we actually go about changing the world.

"The subtitle of this play, A Comedy, A Quartet, A Revolutionary Dream Fugue, A True Story immediately drew me in," said Director, Jessica Lefkow. "Gunderson has given us a fabulously rich piece, complete with the sneaky, wonderful word-play that I can't wait to explore with this cast. While the dialogue is very much of the present day, the story takes place during the French Revolution and uses historical figures and cultural tropes of the time as departures for the characters we meet."

The cast of The Revolutionists features Anna DiGiovanni, Danielle Gallo, Fabiolla Da Silva, and Arika Thames. In addition to Director Jessica Lefkow, the production team includes Alison Samantha Johnson (Costume Design), Jen Katz (Stage Manager), Matthew J. Keenan (Scenic Design), Domino Mannheim (Lighting Design), and Gordon Nimmo-Smith (Sound Design).

"Our plays are intended to inspire and incite conversation," said Founding Artistic Director Jason Tamborini. "Whether you are joining us for a post-show conversation or having one of your own with a friend, family member, or loved one, after seeing this play I hope that people will discuss questions like: How does violence influence our sense of purpose and connection? What constitutes control over our own destinies? What is needed to create lasting systemic change?"

Audience members can join Jason to discuss these questions and more during one of Prologue's in-person post-show conversations following the matinee performance of The Revolutionists on Sunday, May 8 or Sunday, May 15. In addition, all audience members will receive the link to join a virtual wrap-up conversation on Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at 7pm.

The Revolutionists is being performed at the Atlas Performing Arts Center, 1333 H St NE, Washington, DC 20002 from April 28 to May 22, 2022. Performances begin at 7:30 pm on Thursdays and Fridays, and Saturdays, and at 2:30 pm Saturdays and Sundays. Tickets can be purchased via www.prologuetheatre.org.

PERFORMANCE INFORMATION:

The Revolutionists

Written by Lauren Gunderson

Directed by Jessica Lefkow

Performance Dates:

April 28 - May 22, 2022

Where:

Atlas Performing Arts Center

1333 H St NE, Washington, DC 20002

Performances:

Thursdays & Fridays at 7:30 pm

Saturdays at 2:30 pm and 7:30 pm

Sundays at 2:30 pm

Ticket Prices:

Pay What You Can for performances

Thursday, April 28 7:30pm

Friday, April 29 7:30pm

Saturday, April 30 2:30pm

All other performances

General Admission: $35

Discounted Admission: $25 for students, seniors, teachers, military

Ten (10) $20 Rush Tickets per performance available for "day of performance" purchase at the Atlas Performing Arts Center box office

The Cast:

Anna DiGiovanni as Olympe de Gouges

Danielle Gallo as Charlotte Corday

Fabiolla Da Silva as Marie Antoinette

Arika Thames as Marianne Angelle

The Production Team:

Jessica Lefkow, Director

Alison Samantha Johnson, Costume Design

Jen Katz, Stage Manager

Matthew J. Keenan, Scenic Design

Domino Mannheim, Lighting Design

Gordon Nimmo-Smith, Sound Design

Tickets & More Information:

PrologueTheatre.org

Conversation Details:

If you've been around Prologue for a while, you know that starting conversations is at the heart of why we produce theatre. We will be holding in-person conversations after our Sunday matinee performances on May 8th and May 15th.

In addition, we will continue to offer a virtual conversation format for this production.

We will host a virtual wrap-up conversation on Wednesday, May 25th at 7pm, exploring audience thoughts and questions from the play.

About The Revolutionists:

About the Playwright:

Lauren Gunderson has been one of the most produced playwrights in America since 2015 topping the list twice including 2019/20. She is a two-time winner of the Steinberg/ATCA New Play Award for I and You and The Book of Will, the winner of the Lanford Wilson Award and the Otis Guernsey New Voices Award, a finalist for the Susan Smith Blackburn Prize and John Gassner Award for Playwriting, and a recipient of the Mellon Foundation's Residency with Marin Theatre Company. She studied Southern Literature and Drama at Emory University, and Dramatic Writing at NYU's Tisch School where she was a Reynolds Fellow in Social Entrepreneurship. She co-authored the Miss Bennet plays with Margot Melcon, and her play The Half-Life of Marie Curie is available on Audible.com. Her work is published at Playscripts (I and You; Exit Pursued By A Bear; The Taming and Toil And Trouble), Dramatists Play Service (The Revolutionists; The Book of Will; Silent Sky; Bauer, Natural Shocks, The Wickhams and Miss Bennet) and Samuel French (Emilie). Her picture book Dr Wonderful: Blast Off to the Moon is available from Two Lions/Amazon. She is currently developing musicals with Ari Afsar, Dave Stewart and Joss Stone. LaurenGunderson.com

About Prologue Theatre:

Prologue Theatre is an Arlington, VA based non-profit, professional theatre company founded in 2018. The vision for Prologue Theatre originated with Founding Artistic Director Jason Tamborini and centers around Prologue's commitment to producing works that can be the catalyst for deeper dialogue and conversation on topical issues - ones that are sometimes challenging to talk about. Prologue Theatre's Board of Directors fully supports this mission and is also pleased to offer opportunities for local theatre artists to share their talents with the community.