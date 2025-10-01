Photos: First Look at STRATEGIC LOVE PLAY at Signature Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Next up at Signature Theatre is the DC premiere of Strategic Love Play, written by Miriam Battye (HBO’s Succession, HBO’s Harry Potter). The production will be directed by Signature Theatre Artistic Director Matthew Gardiner (Signature’s JOB, A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum) and stars Danny Gavigan (Signature’s Really, Really, Ford’s Theatre’s Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf) as Man and Bligh Voth (Off-Broadway’s Here We Are, National Tour of Jagged Little Pill) as Woman.

From Succession writer Miriam Battye comes a razor sharp, not-quite-romantic comedy about the absurdity of modern dating in the seemingly endless quest to find “the one.” After matching online, a man and a woman meet for a date. Although they start off on the (very) wrong foot, they slowly begin to let down their guard in the hope that this time they’ve found something real. Bold, bitingly funny and achingly poignant, Strategic Love Play explores love, loneliness, and lying to (and about) ourselves in the age of swiping.

The creative team for Strategic Love Play includes Scenic Design by Paige Hathaway (Signature’s HAIR, Penelope), Costume Design by Kathleen Geldard (Signature's HAIR, The Bridges of Madison County), Lighting Design by Andrew Cissna (Signature’s John, Ford’s Theatre’s Fences), and Sound Design by Kenny Neal (Signature’s JOB, Studio’s English). Casting is by Charlotte La Nasa. New York Casting is by Geoff Josselson Casting. Leigh Robinette is the Production Stage Manager and Miranda Korieth is the Production Assistant.

Photo Credit: Christopher Mueller

Danny Gavigan and Bligh Voth

Danny Gavigan and Bligh Voth

Danny Gavigan and Bligh Voth

Danny Gavigan and Bligh Voth

Danny Gavigan and Bligh Voth