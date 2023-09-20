Photos: First Look at KING OF THE YEES at Signature Theatre

Performances run through October 22, 2023 in Signature's ARK Theatre.

By: Sep. 20, 2023

Signature Theatre is presenting King of the Yees, written by Lauren Yee (Cambodian Rock Band, The Great Leap) and directed by Jennifer Chang (Round House's The Great Leap, LA Opera's On Golden Mountain). Performances run through October 22, 2023 in Signature's ARK Theatre. Tickets are available at SigTheatre.org.

Check out photos below!

King of the Yees is a vibrant, semi-autobiographical comedy about community, culture and the connection between fathers and daughters. Playwright Lauren Yee is rehearsing her newest show about her father (which she has not told him about), when he joyfully bursts through the doors and interrupts the actors. After he later goes missing, the younger Yee must embark on a quest through San Francisco's famous Chinatown, beyond the iconic Dragon's Gate, through a bustling maze of alleys and magical portals, to find him before it's too late. Bitingly funny, heartfelt, and imaginative, King of the Yees is an exuberant epic of rediscovering heritage and becoming a part of, instead of apart from, one's story.

Lauren Yee is a gifted storyteller, and I am thrilled to have the work of this important voice on our stage,” said Artistic Director Matthew Gardiner. “King of the Yees is a play full of heart, joy and adventure about a daughter and her father who drives her crazy and who she loves deeply. I know Signature's audiences will fall in love with this magical, hilarious and moving story in the same way that I have, and I cannot wait for you to see the incredible production that director Jennifer Chang has in store.”

The cast for King of the Yees includes Grant Chang (NYTW's Marian Jean, Round House Theatre's The Great Leap) as Larry, Sylvia Kwan (Center Theatre Group's Water by the Spoonful, East West Players' Vietgone) as Actor 2, Ashley D. Nguyen (Signature's Pacific Overtures, Olney Theatre Center's Dance Nation) as Lauren, Jacob Yeh (Studio Theatre's Vietgone, Shakespeare Theatre Company's Julius Caesar) as Actor 1, and Nicholas Yenson (Signature's Pacific Overtures, Arena Stage's Red Hot Patriot) as Actor 3.

The creative team for King of the Yees includes Scenic Design by Tanya Orellana (Mabou Mines' Shared Sentences, Pasadena Playhouse's Stew), Costume Design by Helen Q. Huang (Signature's Pacific Overtures, Woolly Mammoth's Marie Antoinette), Lighting Design by Minjoo Kim (Round House Theatre's The Great Leap, Studio Theatre's English), and Sound Design and Original Music by Matthew M. Nielson (Guthrie Theater's Shane, Round House Theatre's Radio Golf). Casey Kaleba is the Fight Choreographer and Joy Lanceta Coronel is the Accent Coach. Casting is by Jorge Acevedo. Dominik Krzanowski is the Magic Consultant and Chua Martial Arts are the Lion Dance Coach. Hope Villaneuva is the Production Stage Manager, Fior Tat is the Production Assistant, Gregory Keng Strasser is the Assistant Director, Cody Conrad Von Ruden is the Associate Costume Designer, and Elijah Thomas is the Assistant Lighting Designer. 

Photo credit: Christopher Mueller

Jacob Yeh, Ashley D. Nguyen and Nicholas Yenson

Grant Chang

Ashley D. Nguyen

Sylvia Kwan, Nicholas Yenson, Ashley D. Nguyen and Jacob Yeh

Ashley D. Nguyen

Ashley D. Nguyen, Sylvia Kwan, Grant Chang and Jacob Yeh

Jacob Yeh and Ashley D. Nguyen

Jacob Yeh and Ashley D. Nguyen

Sylvia Kwan, Grant Chang and Jacob Yeh

Grant Chang and Ashely D. Nguyen

Nicholas Yenson

Sylvia Kwan and Jacob Yeh

Ashley D. Nguyen and Grant Chang




Recommended For You