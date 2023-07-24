Photos: First Look at CAMBODIAN ROCK BAND at Arena Stage

Performances run in the Kreeger Theater, July 18 - August 27, 2023.
Cambodian Rock Band by Lauren Yee, featuring songs by Dengue Fever, is now playing at Arena Stage. Directed by Chay Yew, this is a Signature Theatre production playing in the Kreeger Theater, July 18 - August 27, 2023.
It's 2008 and a father-daughter duo are heading to Phnom Penh; she to prosecute a notorious Cambodian war criminal, he 30 years after escaping then-Communist rule. In a psychedelic theatrical extravaganza set to some of the country's most popular rock music, including from Dengue Fever, Cambodian Rock Band shines a light on the country's vibrant '70s rock scene and how an entire generation of musicians was purged by the Khmer Rouge, as it brings long-buried family secrets back to life.
Photo Credit: Margot Schulman
Abraham Kim, Joe Ngo, Brooke Ishibashi, Jane Lui and Tim Liu
Joe Ngo, Abraham Kim, Brooke Ishibashi, Jane Lui and Tim Liu
Joe Ngo, Brooke Ishibashi, Abraham Kim, Jane Lui and Tim Liu
Brooke Ishibashi, Jane Lui, Abraham Kim and Tim Liu
Joe Ngo, Abraham Kim, Brooke Ishibashi, Jane Lui and Tim Liu
