Photos: First Look at CAMBODIAN ROCK BAND at Arena Stage

Cambodian Rock Band by Lauren Yee, featuring songs by Dengue Fever, is now playing at Arena Stage. Directed by Chay Yew, this is a Signature Theatre production playing in the Kreeger Theater, July 18 - August 27, 2023.

Check out all new produciton photos below!

It's 2008 and a father-daughter duo are heading to Phnom Penh; she to prosecute a notorious Cambodian war criminal, he 30 years after escaping then-Communist rule. In a psychedelic theatrical extravaganza set to some of the country's most popular rock music, including from Dengue Fever, Cambodian Rock Band shines a light on the country's vibrant '70s rock scene and how an entire generation of musicians was purged by the Khmer Rouge, as it brings long-buried family secrets back to life.