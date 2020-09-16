Photo Flash: Take a Look at Firehouse Theatre's Production of ANN

ANN runs from Wednesday, September 16 through Sunday, October 25, 2020.

Firehouse Theatre's ANN features Jacqueline Jones in the title role of Ann Richards. The production runs from Wednesday, September 16 through Sunday, October 25, 2020.

Holland Taylor's script is an in-depth, humorous, topical, and affectionate portrait of Ann Richards. The play illustrates why Richards was a dynamic and revolutionary force in American politics. She was the first female Democratic governor of Texas and was a powerful voice in the pro-choice and women's rights movements. She came to national attention when she gave the keynote address at the 1988 Democratic Convention. Richards passed away in 2006 and is remembered for her sharp wit and her advocacy for the inclusion of underrepresented populations in government. One of Richards' most passionate beliefs was that democracy depended on everyone voting and actively participating in manifesting the ideals of equality and justice for all.

Firehouse will continue its practice of contactless theatre for the run of ANN that it established during its production of THE PICTURE OF DORIAN GRAY that opened the theatre's SEASON OF DISCOVERY. Performances will be limited to 2, 4, 6, or 8 audience members at each show, and select performances will be live-streamed.

ANNby Holland Taylor

Performers:Jacqueline Jones - Ann RichardsErica Hughes - Voice of Nancy KohlerPatricia Alli - Voice of College President

Production Team:Director - Billy Christopher MaupinCostume Designer - Ruth HedbergLighting and Sound Designer - Todd LabelleDialect Coach - Erica HughesStage Managers - Grace Brown, Emily Vial, Morgan Lea Palmer

Performance Schedule:Wed, Sept 16 @ 7:30pm (capacity of 2)Thu, Sept 17 @ 7:30pm (capacity of 4)Sat, Sept 19 @ 7:30pm (capacity of 4)Wed, Sept 23 @ 7:30pm (capacity of 6)Thu, Sept 24 @ 7:30pm (capacity of 4)Fri, Sept 25 @ 2pm (capacity of 6)Sat, Sept 26 @ 7:30pm (capacity of 6)Wed, Sept 30 @ 7:30pm* (capacity of 6)Thu, Oct 1 @ 7:30pm (capacity of 4)Fri, Oct 2 @ 2pm (capacity of 6)Sat, Oct 3 @ 7:30pm (capacity of 6)Sun, Oct 4 @ 4pm* (capacity of 6)Wed, Oct 7 @ 7:30pm (capacity of 2)Thu, Oct 8 @ 7:30pm (capacity of 4)Fri, Oct 9 @ 2pm (capacity of 8)Sat, Oct 10 @ 7:30pm (capacity of 6)Sun, Oct 11 @ 4pm (capacity of 4)Fri, Oct 16 @ 7:30pm (capacity of 8)Sat, Oct 17 @ 7:30pm (capacity of 8)Sun, Oct 18 @ 4pm (capacity of 8)Fri, Oct 23 @ 7:30pm (capacity of 8)Sat, Oct 24 @ 7:30pm (capacity of 8)Sun, Oct 25 @ 4pm (capacity of 8)*live-streamed performances (capacities are for the performances at Firehouse, not the stream)

Tickets:$30 suggested donation / pay what you willto reserve tickets for the live performances at Firehouse go to https://www.signupgenius.com/go/9040c44a5a828a7ff2-ann to sign up for one of the two live streamed performance go toor call 804.355.2001

