Photo Flash: First Look at JITNEY at Arena Stage

Jitney just recently began performances at Arena Stage and we've got a first look for you! Check out the pictures below!

Arena Stage at the Mead Center for American Theater presents August Wilson's Jitney. Tony Award-winner Ruben Santiago-Hudson directs his 2017 Broadway production - recipient of the Tony Award for Best Play Revival. Set in the early 1970s,

Jitney follows a group of men trying to make a living by driving unlicensed cabs, or jitneys. The dramatic story of a Pittsburgh jitney station becomes a symbol of stability as the drivers resist powerful forces while coming to grips with their pasts to fulfill their own hopes and dreams for the future.

This kicks off the national tour of one of Wilson's great masterpieces. "A joyfully intoxicating celebration!" (The New York Times), Jitney runs September 13 - October 20, 2019 in the Kreeger Theater. The production was produced on Broadway by Manhattan Theatre Club in association with Eric Falkenstein, Ron Simons, John Legend/Mike Jackson and Ken Wirth.

Jitney opens Arena Stage's August Wilson Festival, celebrating the Pulitzer Prize-winning giant.

Check out the photos below!





