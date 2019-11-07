Photo Flash: Factory 449's AGNES OF GOD, Featuring Felicia Curry & Nanna Ingvarsso

On Saturday November 9, 2019, Factory 449, a Helen Hayes Award-winning theatre company in residence at Anacostia Arts Center, opens "Agnes of God" by John Pielmeier.

BroadwayWorld has a first look at the production, which runs through November 24, below!

In the play, Dr. Martha Livingstone (Felicia Curry), a court-appointed psychiatrist, is Summoned to a convent and charged with assessing the sanity of Agnes (Zoe Walpole), a novice nun accused of murdering her newborn. During her investigation of the death, which inevitably leads to questions of the child's conception, Dr. Livingstone contends with objections from the convent's calculating Mother Superior (Nanna Ingvarsson), the church itself, and even Agnes, who professes total ignorance of both the process of procreation and of her own pregnancy. As questions are asked and secrets revealed, the three women are forced to re-examine the meaning of faith, the power of love and the existence of modern day miracles.

"Agnes of God" features Helen Hayes Award-winners Felicia Curry and Nanna Ingvarsson, with Zoe Walpole as Agnes.

The production is directed by Helen Hayes Award-winner Rick Hammerly. The production and design team includes Helen Hayes Award-winner William D'Eugenio (Lighting Design), Helen Hayes Award nominees Kenny Neal (Sound Design) and Greg Stevens (Set Design), Alison Samantha Johnson (Costume design), and Solomon HaileSelassie (Production Stage Manger).

Performances are Thursday through Sunday from October 31st to November 24th, 2019. Tickets are $23 and available online at www.factory449agnesofgod.brownpapertickets.com with additional information at www.factory449.org

Photo Credit: DJ Corey Photography



Felicia Curry

Zoe Walpole & Felicia Curry

Zoe Walpole, Nanna Ingvarsson & Felicia Curry

Zoe Walpole

Nanna Ingvarsson

Zoe Walpole

Nanna Ingvarsson

Felicia Curry, Zoe Walpole & Nanna Ingvarsson





Related Articles Shows View More Washington, DC Stories

More Hot Stories For You