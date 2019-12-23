Photo Flash: Ben Fankhauser, Original Broadway Cast Member of NEWSIES, Attended NEWSIES at Arena Stage

Ben Fankhauser, the Original "Davey" in Disney's Newsies on Broadway, came to see Disney's Newsies at Arena Stage, running until December 29.

In the summer of 1899, the newsboys of New York City took on two of the most powerful men in the country - Joseph Pulitzer and William Randolph Hearst - and won. Inspired by true events, the Broadway hit is a testament to the power of standing up and speaking out. The Tony Award-winning musical features fan-favorites like "Carrying the Banner," "King of New York" and "Seize the Day."





