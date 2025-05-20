New Artist-Run Theatre Company Flapjack Theatrics Unveils Summer Lineup

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Foregoing the traditional theatre season model, Flapjack Theatrics produces work on its own artist-friendly timeline and keeps shows in repertory for multiple years. "When I was pursuing theatre as an actor in other company's shows, I often felt that a piece was just revving up or just clicking into place artistically...right as it was closing," says Shearer Bassett. "As an artist, I want to do a show for as long as it feels good to do! As long as I have something to offer it, and vice versa. And as an audience member, I've always loved when a great show gives me the opportunity to come to it again and bring a friend."

Flapjack specializes in out-of-the-box, solo actor work: non-linear shows, shows that follow their own logic, shows that defy norms. Object puppetry and group interaction are typical elements of a Flapjack show, but the most important element is a welcoming atmosphere. "My AuDHD kiddo needs to be able to gesticulate and maybe even move around when they watch a show. I want to make theatre that would make my kid feel welcome."

Flapjack's summer lineup of "shows that welcome you into the adventure" includes:

• EDWARD AND CHRISTINE, a live Zoom love-story told out-of-order, Sun. 6/22 at 2pm EST. Featuring the artistry of director Anna Lathrop, designer Debra Kim Sivigny, and poet-playwright Kenneth Koch.

• THE GIRL WHO SWALLOWED A CACTUS, an in-person family-friendly show, playing as an Official Selection of the BorderLight Theatre Festival in Cleveland on Fri., 7/18 at 5:30pm, and Sat., 7/19 at 1:30pm and 8:00pm in the Wizbang Circus tent. Featuring the artistry of playwright Eric Coble and director Matt Bassett.

• GLITTER VIKINGS OF A WOLFISH GOD, a live Zoom show based on Shearer Bassett's cancer year, Sun. 7/27 at 2pm EST in honor of Sarcoma Month.

