Nepenthe Gallery to Present Bruce Springsteen Exhibition in May 2026

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Nepenthe Gallery, located at 7918 Fort Hunt Rd. in Alexandria, VA, will present "Greetings From Alexandria, VA," a special exhibition celebrating the enduring legacy of Bruce Springsteen. Timed to coincide with Springsteen's highly anticipated Washington, D.C. concert at Nationals Park, this three-day event offers fans a rare opportunity to experience and acquire historic images and memorabilia honoring one of rock's most iconic performers.

Admission is free, and all photographs and memorabilia on display will be available for purchase.

Among the exhibition's highlights are more than two dozen fine art photographs by the late Phil Ceccola, celebrated for his compelling early images of Springsteen. Ceccola documented pivotal moments in Springsteen's rise, beginning with his earliest performances at The Main Point in the Philadelphia area in 1973. The collection includes rare and intimate images from Springsteen's "bearded years" and mid-1970s era-capturing the raw energy and evolution of a young artist on the verge of superstardom.

Although Phil Ceccola passed away in 2003, his brother, Russ Ceccola, has made available a selection of previously unseen photographs for this exhibition. Notably, one of Phil Ceccola's images was chosen by Springsteen for the cover of his "Tracks" album. Russ Ceccola will appear in person on Friday and Saturday, offering fans unique insights and stories behind these historic photographs.

In addition to Ceccola's work, the exhibition will feature striking images by other renowned Springsteen photographers, including Alex Lowy's iconic photograph of Springsteen performing in front of Philadelphia City Hall. Visitors will also have the opportunity to view and purchase a specially curated collection of rare memorabilia, including hand-signed items, vintage concert posters, and other highly collectible pieces. For more information visit: https://nepenthegallery.com/.

Exhibition Hours:

Friday: 11:00 AM - 6:00 PM

Saturday: 9:00 AM - 4:00 PM

Sunday: 9:00 AM - 4:00 PM