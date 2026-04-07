Barzin Akhavan, Nehal Joshi and More to Star in THE MOTION at Arena Stage

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Arena Stage has revealed the cast and creative team for The Motion, by Obie Award winner Christopher Chen. The Motion journeys through memory, identity, and the fragile boundaries of belief. Directed by Arena Stage Artistic Director Hana S. Sharif, this production will run May 6 – June 14, 2026, in Arena’s in-the-round Fichandler Stage.

What begins as razor-sharp debate between four scholars swiftly spirals into a real-life experiment: where the scientists become the subjects. Stripped of the world they know, they wrestle with profound and unsettling questions about purpose, morality, and what it truly means to be alive. Where certainty shatters, vulnerability reigns, and no conviction emerges unscathed, they find unexpected solace, love, and companionship. The Motion is a searing thinkpiece into the core of the human condition. Who deserves to love? Who deserves to live? And, most importantly, who gets to decide what it means to be human?

Last month, Chen was named a 2025 recipient of the Steinberg Playwright Awards (the “Mimi” Awards). Presented annually by the Harold and Mimi Steinberg Charitable Trust to two early-to-mid-career playwrights, the $100,000 award celebrates writers whose work consistently demonstrates exceptional talent and artistic excellence.

The cast bringing this live debate to the Fichandler Stage includes Barzin Akhavan (Broadway’s The Kite Runner), Peregrine Teng Heard (Arena’s POTUS), Nehal Joshi (Broadway’s The Cottage), Nancy Robinette (Broadway’s Prayer for the French Republic), and Nikkole Salter (Broadway’s The Great Society), along with Eli El (Arena’s Fremont Ave.) and Yesenia Iglesias (The Public Theater’s Public Charge) as understudies.