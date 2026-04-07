Photos: THE MINUTES Makes DC Premiere at the Keegan Theatre

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All new photos have been released from Tracy Lett's The Minutes at the Keegan Theatre. The production is making its DC premiere at Keegan from April 4 to May 3, 2026. Check out the photos below!

Night falls on Big Cherry, USA — a seemingly ordinary town with secrets festering beneath its folksy charm. As the city council meeting unfolds in real time, tensions rise, alliances shift, and a routine agenda veers into chaos. What begins as civic procedure spirals into a gripping unmasking of buried truths — and a chilling question: How far would you go to protect your version of the truth? Part biting satire, part psychological mystery, THE MINUTES peels back the patriotic veneer of American identity, exposing the rot at the heart of institutional power and the stories we tell to survive it.

The cast of THE MINUTES features Ray Ficca (Mayor Superba), Stephen Russell Murray (Mr. Peel), Timothy H. Lynch (Mr. Oldfield), Valerie Adams Rigsbee (Ms. Johnson), Michael Innocenti (Mr. Hanratty), Barbara Klein (Ms. Innes), Katie McManus (Ms. Matz), Michael McGovern (Mr. Carp), Dominique Gray (Mr. Blake), Zach Brewster-Geisz (Mr. Assalone), and Theo Hadjimichael (Mr. Breeding), with understudies Nikki Hoffpauir, Jane Petkofsky, Brett Earnest, Joe Crea, Matthew Bannister, and Johnnie Leon Hill.

In addition to Director Susan Marie Rhea, the creative team includes Jared H. Graham (Assistant Director), Sierra Young (Fight Director), Josh Sticklin (Scenic Designer and Technical Director), Dominic DeSalvio (Lighting Designer), Tony Angelini (Sound Designer), Logan Benson (Costume Designer), Cindy Landrum Jacobs (Properties & Set Dressing Designer), Dan Martin (Lead Electrician), Gabrielle Busch (Production Manager), Katie Lewis and Nikki Hoffpauir (Stage Managers), and Kat Bouker (Assistant Stage Manager).

THE MINUTES runs April 4-May 3, 2026 with performances Thursdays-Saturdays at 8:00 pm, Sundays at 3:00 pm, and select Mondays and Wednesdays at 8:00 pm.