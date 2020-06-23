National Theatre in D.C. Will Begin Season in Spring 2021

National Theatre in Washington, D.C. has announced that its season will begin in Spring 2021. The season's show titles and more information will be released in the fall.

As previously announced, SUMMER: THE Donna Summer MUSICAL (originally scheduled for July 22 - August 2, 2020) will be rescheduled for next season.



If you are holding tickets for this show, the company is still in the process of re-seating tickets for a corresponding performance. The company will send another email as soon as this process is complete, with more information about your new SUMMER date and tickets.

The theatre has released the following statement:

First and most importantly, we hope you and your family are staying healthy and in good spirits. We are confident the theatre community will return from this "extended intermission" with renewed heart and energy, and look forward to welcoming you back to our venue when it is safe to do so.



We are grateful for your continued support of the arts, and it's important to us that you remain up-to-date. We are writing today to let you know that next season will look a little different.



Our season will begin in spring 2021, and we look forward to sharing show titles and more information with you this fall. Please know the safety of our theatregoers and employees is our highest priority, and that we appreciate your understanding and flexibility.



We hope you'll follow along on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter for fun archival and Broadway content throughout the summer.



Again, thank you for your support of The National Theatre. We wish you and yours continued health.

