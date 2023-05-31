National Symphony Orchestra Appoints Eric B. Stillman As Chief Development Officer

National Symphony Orchestra Executive Director Jean Davidson and the Kennedy Center announce Eric B. Stillman as the Chief Development Officer for the NSO. Stillman began on May 1, 2023 and comes to the Kennedy Center from the Jewish Federation and Jewish Foundation of Nashville and Middle Tennessee. Over the arc of his career, Stillman has raised more than $135 million in gifts from individuals, foundations, and corporations for charitable purposes.

“Growing up, my parents brought me to many concerts and performances. Looking back, I realize how privileged I was to have had such frequent exposure to the arts. Those experiences have shaped who I am today. That's why it is an honor to begin this position with the National Symphony Orchestra where I will work with Jean Davidson and our generous Board and donors in support of the NSO. In doing so, I hope to help the orchestra continue its mission to reach all walks of life, especially diverse communities and young people whose lives might be changed by exposure to this music,” said Stillman.

“Eric comes to us with extensive fundraising, management, and program administration experience. Among other roles, he has served as Chief Executive Officer of the Jewish Federation and Jewish Foundation of Nashville and Middle Tennessee; Director of Development–Neuroscience for the Ochsner Clinic Foundation in New Orleans; and President and CEO of the Jewish Federation of Broward County, in Davie, Florida. We are all thrilled to work with Eric as we embark on a new season and look forward to a bright future for the NSO,” said Executive Director Jean Davidson

Eric B. Stillman earned his master of arts degree in Jewish Studies from Baltimore Hebrew University (now Towson University); his master of social work degree in community organization and social administration from the University of Maryland at Baltimore County; and his bachelor of arts degree in economics and government from Clark University in Worcester, Massachusetts. Additionally, he completed the Chartered Advisor in Philanthropy graduate certification at the American College, earning the CAP Designation. Previously, he served as the CEO of the Jewish Federation and Jewish Foundation of Nashville and Middle Tennessee, President and CEO of the Jewish Federation of Broward County (Florida), Executive Director of the Jewish Federation of Greater New Orleans, and as Director of Development–Neuroscience at the Ochsner Clinic Foundation. Eric is married to Rabbi Jessica Shimberg, and they reside in the District of Columbia.

The 2022–2023 season marks the National Symphony Orchestra's 91st and Gianandrea Noseda's sixth season as its Music Director. The Italian conductor serves as the Orchestra's seventh music director, joining the NSO's legacy of such distinguished leaders. Its artistic leadership also includes Principal Pops Conductor Steven Reineke and Artistic Advisor Ben Folds.

Founded in 1931, the Orchestra has always been committed to artistic excellence and music education. In 1986, the National Symphony became an artistic affiliate of The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, where it has performed a full season of subscription concerts since the Center opened in 1971. The 96-member NSO regularly participates in events of national and international importance, including official holiday celebrations through its regularly televised appearances on PBS on the lawn of the U.S. Capitol, live-streamed performances from the Kennedy Center Concert Hall on medici.tv, and local radio broadcasts on Classical WETA 90.9FM, making the NSO one of the most-heard orchestras in the country.

Additionally, the NSO's community engagement projects are nationally recognized, including Notes of Honor, which offers free performances for active, veteran, prior service, and retired members of the military and their families; and Sound Health, a collaboration with the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and its affiliated organizations. Career development opportunities for young musicians include the NSO Youth Fellowship Program and its acclaimed, tuition-free Summer Music Institute.